Two of the Youth focused tees that Home After Midnight have for sale - with 15 per cent of profits made donated to the I Am Hope Foundation. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Year 13 Commerce students at Horowhenua College are getting real world experience by setting up their own businesses.

Beauty Babe NZ is a group of five young women making candles and soaps, who have had outstanding community support for their venture.

"When we posted about our business on the Livin' in Levin Facebook page last month, we received over 40 orders in just a couple of hours."

The students are all new to candle and soap making, having to watch YouTube tutorials to learn the craft, and will be donating 10 per cent of profits made to Women's Refuge.

Beauty Babe NZ is an all female commerce group who are creating candles and soaps to sell - 10% of profits made will be donated to Women's Refuge. Photo/Supplied

For more information or to get an order form, email nikita.burlace@horowhenua.school.nz.

Gallery Nine is a sole trader business creating hand drawn pieces of art in the form of greeting cards and framed art.

"We want to inspire more people to write handwritten cards to loved ones. Handwritten cards show real appreciation to the receiver and can be really personal."

Gallery Nine has the support of Foxton business, Deconn Flair Unique Gifts, who is stocking the greeting cards and artwork in their shop.

The only sole trade business in the Year 13 Commerce class is Gallery Nine - producing single greeting cards, greeting card sets and framed drawings. Photo / Supplied

To place an order, email maria.marks@horowhenua.school.nz or check them out on instagram @gallery9nz.

Frostea Boba is the concept of three young men, who wanted to provide a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to the current bubble tea market in Levin.

"With most businesses in town [utilising] single-use cups, we came up with [the concept of] a bubble tea kit that allows you to make [the drink] in the comfort of your own home."

With the main packaging of the bubble tea kit being eco-friendly, it means Frostea Boba are also helping to reduce waste within the community.

To find out more about their business, message their Instagram page @FrosTea.Boba.

Home after Midnight is the business concept of a group of six students, creating youth relatable T-shirts.

The group has already sold 25 T-shirts since opening for business on June 1, and are extremely grateful to a local printing firm for their support.

"Tom Lynch [from Artisan Screen Prints] helped us with [both] the design phase and the printing of the T-shirts."

Fifteen per cent of the total profits made by Home after Midnight will be donated to youth mental health support foundation I Am Hope.

Head to Home after Midnight if you want to place an order.