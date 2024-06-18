All electric fences were turned off for the day for the annual Horowhenua inter-school cross country race, held on farmland neighbouring Poroutawhao School earlier today.
The cross country course sent runners barefoot across paddocks. Cows had grazed the grass down in the weeks leading up to the event, leaving behind extra hazards for runners.
Poroutawhao School has hosted the Grant Isaacs Trophy event since 2011. It was the ideal location for the cross country race. Spectators could view the action from a hill in a paddock close to the action.
The Year 7 and 8 students ran a 2km course, the Year 5 and 6 a 1.5km course, and the Year 4 runners a 1km course.
The late Grant Isaacs was a former teacher of both Poroutawhau and Levin East schools. Isaacs was instrumental in organising the new venue.
The race had previously been run for years at Hardy’s farm in Denton Rd.
The trophy went to the school that accumulated the most points across all age groups.
The school put on a barbecue and ordered 1000 sausages, 30 loaves of bread, three sacks of onions and a box of tomato sauce.
RESULTS
Year 4 boys, 1 km: 1 Troy Scarerrett, Fairfield. 2 Harry Easton, Poroutawhao. 3 Beau Whiley, Levin East. 4 Landen Montaperto, Fairfield. 5 Angus Easton, Poroutawhao.
Year 4 girls, 1 km: 1 Alexia Farmer, Ōhau. 2 Aeryn Richardson, Fairfield. 3 Paris Morgan, St Joseph’s. 4 Ivy Te Purei, Fairfield. 5 Alexis McLeod, Koputaroa.
Year 5 boys, 1.5km: 1 Jonty Robinson, Koputaroa. 2 Theo Anderson, Levin East. 3 Kingston Togiatama, Levin East. 4 Ngarongo Tamihana, Poroutawhao. 5 Carter Salton, Levin North.
Year 5 girls, 1.5km: 1 Priya Shaw-Law, Koputaroa. 2 Demi Rose Pearson, Levin East. 3 Heidee Pratt, Levin East. 4 Indy Roulston, Levin East. 5 Ingrid Hall, Koputaroa.
Year 6 boys, 1.5km: 1 Charlie Wright, Fairfield. 2 Connor Trevethick, Koputaroa. 3 Ryder Making, Levin North. 4 Jonty Easton, Poroutawhao. 5 Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, Taitoko.
Year 6 girls, 1.5km: 1 Fleur Turner, Levin North. 2 Rylee Apatu, Fairfield. 3 Milla Robinson, Coley St. 4 Lilibeth Tomescu, Koputaroa. 5 Beatrice Fumagalli, Fairfield.
Year 7 boys, 2km: 1 Pauly Thompson, Coley St. 2 Noah Kiri, Fairfield. 3 Archie Dunsmore, Fairfield. 4, Mikaere Royal, LIS. 5 Chase Binyon, LIS.
Year 7 girls, 2km: 1 Chloe Ropata, Fairfield. 2 Karli Westerby, Ōhau. 3 Kara Mansfield, LIS. 4 Darcie SansonLIS4, 5 Lavender Tafa, LIS.
Year 8 boys, 2km: 1 Hayvin Pohe, Poroutawhao. 2 Braxton Robinson, Coley St. 3 Daniel Chidhan, St Joseph’s. 4 DJ Burgess, LIS. 5 Jahmen Baggs, Coley St.
Year 8 girls, 2km: 1 Ivy-Rose Henare-Pearson, Fairfield. 2 Kalani Ranish, Poroutawhao. 3 Izzy Day, Poroutawhao. 4 Brooklyn Pearce, Koputaroa. 5 Marara Matehaere, Fairfield.