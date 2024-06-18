The start of the Year 7 boys inter-school cross country race.

The start of the Year 7 boys inter-school cross country race.

All electric fences were turned off for the day for the annual Horowhenua inter-school cross country race, held on farmland neighbouring Poroutawhao School earlier today.

Poroutawhao School's cross country course takes runners across a dairy farm.

The cross country course sent runners barefoot across paddocks. Cows had grazed the grass down in the weeks leading up to the event, leaving behind extra hazards for runners.

Poroutawhao School students Kate Day and Mikayla Day were marshalls at the muddy far end of the inter-school cross country course.

Poroutawhao School has hosted the Grant Isaacs Trophy event since 2011. It was the ideal location for the cross country race. Spectators could view the action from a hill in a paddock close to the action.

Levin East School teacher Shaun Lane records the placings at the finish line of the annual Horowhenua primary schools cross country event.

The Year 7 and 8 students ran a 2km course, the Year 5 and 6 a 1.5km course, and the Year 4 runners a 1km course.

The late Grant Isaacs was a former teacher of both Poroutawhau and Levin East schools. Isaacs was instrumental in organising the new venue.

Corey Matakataea congratulates daughter Kora at the finish line of the inter-school cross country.

The race had previously been run for years at Hardy’s farm in Denton Rd.

The trophy went to the school that accumulated the most points across all age groups.

The start of the Year 6 girls inter-school cross country race, held next to Poroutawhao School.

The school put on a barbecue and ordered 1000 sausages, 30 loaves of bread, three sacks of onions and a box of tomato sauce.

Teacher-aide Gemma McCready and Charles Kiriona cooked 1000 sausages at the inter-school cross country at Poroutawhao School.

RESULTS

Year 4 boys, 1 km: 1 Troy Scarerrett, Fairfield. 2 Harry Easton, Poroutawhao. 3 Beau Whiley, Levin East. 4 Landen Montaperto, Fairfield. 5 Angus Easton, Poroutawhao.

Ivy Te Purei and Alexis McLeod near the finish line of the inter-schools cross country race.

Year 4 girls, 1 km: 1 Alexia Farmer, Ōhau. 2 Aeryn Richardson, Fairfield. 3 Paris Morgan, St Joseph’s. 4 Ivy Te Purei, Fairfield. 5 Alexis McLeod, Koputaroa.

Aeryn Richardson catches her breath on a seat with parents Ali and Alex Richardson after running in the inter-school cross country.

Year 5 boys, 1.5km: 1 Jonty Robinson, Koputaroa. 2 Theo Anderson, Levin East. 3 Kingston Togiatama, Levin East. 4 Ngarongo Tamihana, Poroutawhao. 5 Carter Salton, Levin North.

Year 5 girls, 1.5km: 1 Priya Shaw-Law, Koputaroa. 2 Demi Rose Pearson, Levin East. 3 Heidee Pratt, Levin East. 4 Indy Roulston, Levin East. 5 Ingrid Hall, Koputaroa.

Priya Shaw-Law was well ahead of the field in the Year 5 girls cross country.

Year 6 boys, 1.5km: 1 Charlie Wright, Fairfield. 2 Connor Trevethick, Koputaroa. 3 Ryder Making, Levin North. 4 Jonty Easton, Poroutawhao. 5 Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, Taitoko.

Charlie Wright leads the Year 6 boys race ahead of Connor Trevethick at the halfway mark at the Poroutawhao cross country course.

Year 6 girls, 1.5km: 1 Fleur Turner, Levin North. 2 Rylee Apatu, Fairfield. 3 Milla Robinson, Coley St. 4 Lilibeth Tomescu, Koputaroa. 5 Beatrice Fumagalli, Fairfield.

Turekau Tamaroa and Carlos Fonoti near the finish line.

Year 7 boys, 2km: 1 Pauly Thompson, Coley St. 2 Noah Kiri, Fairfield. 3 Archie Dunsmore, Fairfield. 4, Mikaere Royal, LIS. 5 Chase Binyon, LIS.

Year 7 girls, 2km: 1 Chloe Ropata, Fairfield. 2 Karli Westerby, Ōhau. 3 Kara Mansfield, LIS. 4 Darcie SansonLIS4, 5 Lavender Tafa, LIS.

Year 8 boys, 2km: 1 Hayvin Pohe, Poroutawhao. 2 Braxton Robinson, Coley St. 3 Daniel Chidhan, St Joseph’s. 4 DJ Burgess, LIS. 5 Jahmen Baggs, Coley St.

Hayvine Pohe celebrates after winning the Year 8 boys final.

Year 8 girls, 2km: 1 Ivy-Rose Henare-Pearson, Fairfield. 2 Kalani Ranish, Poroutawhao. 3 Izzy Day, Poroutawhao. 4 Brooklyn Pearce, Koputaroa. 5 Marara Matehaere, Fairfield.