Levin horseman Josh Shaw has trained the winner of the Levin Horse of the Year title for the third year running.
With the racing season drawing to a close on July 31, the feats of his star mare, Faraglioni, over the past 12 months would be hard to surpass and the cup is already in the hands of the engraver.
The Levin Horse of the Year trophy was introduced by the late Paul Pearce in the late 1980s. Pearce was a former Levin Racing Club committee member and owner of the local TAB outlet.
LRC has continued to present the award each season since Pearce died in 2021, in keeping with his wishes.
The town is seldom without a good horse and has produced some brilliant ones to have been awarded the trophy since it was introduced — the likes of Our Maizcay, Shuzohra, Cinder Bella, Candide, Rock on Wood, Spiro, Captain Cook, Sandsend, Sculptor, Rodin, Empyreal, Lady Madonna, Lordshop, Lord Monty and Quality Kingdom.
Shaw produced the winner of the trophy in 2022 and last year through the deeds of good staying mare Hinepara, who has since been retired to stud.
His star Faraglioni was only recently returned to the stable after having a decent spell in the paddock.
Shaw was happy with Faraglioni’s condition, having not seen her in the flesh for a fair few months. “She has done well with the break and looks to have come back a lot stronger for it,” he said.
Faraglioni was lightly raced and measured up to town hall company last season with a Group 1 second-placing behind Desert Lightning in the $400,000 TAB Classic at Trentham in December, backed up by a game second to Beclare in the $500,000 Westbury Classic at Ellerslie in late January.
With everything going to plan, Shaw will nominate Faraglioni for the $400,000 Tarzino Trophy WFA at Hastings on September 7 as an immediate target, conscious there were plenty of black-type opportunities through the summer months if there were to be a hiccup along the way.
“She does come to hand quickly, but we’ll take it week by week,” he said.
Shaw said he would love to gain a major race win with Faraglioni for her syndicate of owners, with friends and close family involved in her lease. “She’s still a young mare and hasn’t been knocked around so, hopefully, the best is yet to come,” he said.
Previous winners of TAB Levin Horse of the Year
1988 Candide
1989 Shuzohra
1990 Sandsend
1991 Quality King
1992 Captain Cook
1993 Lady Madonna
1994 Lady Madonna
1995 Our Maizcay
1996 Our Maizcay
1997 Govicar
1998 Quality Kingdom
1999 Trans Siberia
2000 Cinder Bella
2001 Cinder Bella
2002 Cinder Bella
2003 Rodin
2004 Lordship
2005 Empyreal
2006 Miles
2007 Sculptor
2008 Conchord
2009 Keisano
2010 Spiro
2011 Spiro
2012 Spiro
2013 Josephine
2014 Atozed
2015 Bel Sorisso
2016 Bel Sorisso
2017 Dolcetto
2018 Ram Sam Sam
2019 Booty Lara
2020 Rock Of Wood
2021 Kingston Flyer
2022 Hinepara
2023 Hinepara