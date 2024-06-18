Levin horse trainer Josh Shaw has stable star Faraglioni back in work.

Levin horseman Josh Shaw has trained the winner of the Levin Horse of the Year title for the third year running.

With the racing season drawing to a close on July 31, the feats of his star mare, Faraglioni, over the past 12 months would be hard to surpass and the cup is already in the hands of the engraver.

The Levin Horse of the Year trophy was introduced by the late Paul Pearce in the late 1980s. Pearce was a former Levin Racing Club committee member and owner of the local TAB outlet.

LRC has continued to present the award each season since Pearce died in 2021, in keeping with his wishes.

The town is seldom without a good horse and has produced some brilliant ones to have been awarded the trophy since it was introduced — the likes of Our Maizcay, Shuzohra, Cinder Bella, Candide, Rock on Wood, Spiro, Captain Cook, Sandsend, Sculptor, Rodin, Empyreal, Lady Madonna, Lordshop, Lord Monty and Quality Kingdom.

Shaw produced the winner of the trophy in 2022 and last year through the deeds of good staying mare Hinepara, who has since been retired to stud.

Levin mare Hinepara, pictured at home with the Avondale Cup in 2022.

His star Faraglioni was only recently returned to the stable after having a decent spell in the paddock.

Shaw was happy with Faraglioni’s condition, having not seen her in the flesh for a fair few months. “She has done well with the break and looks to have come back a lot stronger for it,” he said.

Faraglioni was lightly raced and measured up to town hall company last season with a Group 1 second-placing behind Desert Lightning in the $400,000 TAB Classic at Trentham in December, backed up by a game second to Beclare in the $500,000 Westbury Classic at Ellerslie in late January.

Levin mare Faraglioni pictured winning at Trentham in November. Photo / Race Images NZ

With everything going to plan, Shaw will nominate Faraglioni for the $400,000 Tarzino Trophy WFA at Hastings on September 7 as an immediate target, conscious there were plenty of black-type opportunities through the summer months if there were to be a hiccup along the way.

“She does come to hand quickly, but we’ll take it week by week,” he said.

Levin horse trainer Josh Shaw.

Shaw said he would love to gain a major race win with Faraglioni for her syndicate of owners, with friends and close family involved in her lease. “She’s still a young mare and hasn’t been knocked around so, hopefully, the best is yet to come,” he said.

Previous winners of TAB Levin Horse of the Year

1988 Candide

1989 Shuzohra

1990 Sandsend

1991 Quality King

1992 Captain Cook

1993 Lady Madonna

1994 Lady Madonna

1995 Our Maizcay

1996 Our Maizcay

1997 Govicar

1998 Quality Kingdom

1999 Trans Siberia

2000 Cinder Bella

2001 Cinder Bella

2002 Cinder Bella

2003 Rodin

2004 Lordship

2005 Empyreal

2006 Miles

2007 Sculptor

2008 Conchord

2009 Keisano

2010 Spiro

2011 Spiro

2012 Spiro

2013 Josephine

2014 Atozed

2015 Bel Sorisso

2016 Bel Sorisso

2017 Dolcetto

2018 Ram Sam Sam

2019 Booty Lara

2020 Rock Of Wood

2021 Kingston Flyer

2022 Hinepara

2023 Hinepara