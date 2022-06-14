Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua student gains scholarship to help fulfil her university dream

4 minutes to read
Alyssa's sponsorship partner for her scholarship is the NZ Community Trust and she met a representative of the organisation, Don Martin, at the awards evening in Auckland last month. Photo / Supplied

Alyssa's sponsorship partner for her scholarship is the NZ Community Trust and she met a representative of the organisation, Don Martin, at the awards evening in Auckland last month. Photo / Supplied

Horowhenua Chronicle
By Nikki Carroll

Alyssa Smaling, a Year 13 student at Horowhenua College, will be the first person in her family to attend university – thanks to being the recipient of a First Foundation Scholarship.

The First Foundation was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.