Alyssa's sponsorship partner for her scholarship is the NZ Community Trust and she met a representative of the organisation, Don Martin, at the awards evening in Auckland last month. Photo / Supplied

Alyssa Smaling, a Year 13 student at Horowhenua College, will be the first person in her family to attend university – thanks to being the recipient of a First Foundation Scholarship.

The First Foundation was established in 1998 to give those young New Zealanders whose circumstances make it harder to attend university the same chance to succeed in life as others.

The scholarship awarded by First Foundation gives Alyssa financial assistance, provides a dedicated mentor for support during her studies and offers at least four weeks' paid work experience each year.

Alyssa Smaling, a Year 13 at Horowhenua College, has been awarded a First Foundation scholarship which will enable her to be the first person in her family to attend university. Photo / Supplied

First Foundation has awarded 836 scholarships to students around the country over the last 23 years, with Alyssa being the latest of six students from Horowhenua College to have received a scholarship.

"Our four-year programme helps these talented [young people] navigate from school, through higher education and into a meaningful career," said a spokesperson for First Foundation, "over 500 Alumni are now in decision-making positions within companies [and] 31 are current mentors."

Each student who receives a scholarship is sponsored by an organisation that provides financial support over three years towards university fees – Alyssa's scholarship partner is the NZ Community Trust.

Alyssa is also the Youth MP for Terisa Ngobi, Labour's Otaki MP, and will represent her at the 2022 Youth Parliament event in July. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The mentoring programme has matched Wellington-based researcher and analyst Judith Pryor with Alyssa, to help with the transition from school to university and then into the professional world.

Judith has a wealth of experience working in the public sector, with a particular focus on helping the sector develop capability around Te Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights.

Having spent time mentoring and coaching in her working life, when Judith saw an online article about First Foundation asking for expressions of interest from potential mentors, the timing was perfect.

Misipeka Ana is a year 13 student at Horowhenua College this year and was the 2020 NZCT Scholar. This photo shows Misipeka at the 2021 awards ceremony with her very proud family. Photo / Supplied

"I felt the opportunity to help a young person navigate an environment that could be challenging would be a perfect way to give back," Judith said.

Alyssa and Judith have only managed one face-to-face catch-up so far, but they plan to meet up in July when Alyssa is part of the Youth Parliament 2022, representing Ōtaki Labour MP, Terisa Ngobi.

Judith is looking forward to continuing their relationship beyond university and having the opportunity to introduce Alyssa to people who could be beneficial to her future.

As well as being a Youth MP this year, Alyssa is also the Social Action Prefect at Horowhenua College and plans to study law at Victoria University in Wellington next year.

"My family are really proud of me [for getting this scholarship]," said Alyssa, "as the baby of the family and the first to go to university, this has really helped [us financially]."

Flown to Auckland last month, Alyssa joined other students from around the country at an awards ceremony hosted by First Foundation to celebrate their achievements in being awarded a scholarship.

First Foundation chief executive Kirk Sargent said "We're really delighted to be working in the Horowhenua community. We love the idea of being able to guarantee a scholarship to someone [there] each year and are looking for partnerships with businesses or trusts where they name the [high] school ... they want us to serve".

• Want to know more about whether you qualify for a First Foundation scholarship? Check out the link here - First Foundation Scholarship

• If you are part of a business or trust who would like to provide financial support for the scholarships get your information pack through this link - First Foundation Scholarship Partner

• Interested in knowing how you can become a mentor for the First Foundation programme? All the information is available right here - First Foundation Mentors