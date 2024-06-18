The Manawatū River Bridge south of Foxton will be down to one lane overnight next week as road crews work to complete median barriers. Photo / Nick Simmons

The Manawatū River Bridge south of Foxton will be down to one lane overnight next week as road crews work to complete median barriers. Photo / Nick Simmons

A stretch of State Highway 1 between Foxton and Oturoa Rd, south of Manawatū River Bridge, will be down to one lane next week as road crews work to install a flexible median barrier.

Crews will install wire ropes between existing barrier posts between 7pm and 6am each night from Sunday, June 23, to Wednesday, June 26.

This stretch of SH1 will be under stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed limit to enable the crews to work safely in the centre of the road.

Traffic management will be:

Sunday, June 23: Between Foxton and the Manawatū River Bridge there will be stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h speed limit in the northbound lane. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. The southbound lane will flow as normal under a temporary speed limit of 30km/h.

Monday, June 24: Between Foxton and the Manawatū River Bridge there will be stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h speed limit in the southbound lane. Delays of up to 10 minutes. The northbound lane will flow as normal under a temporary speed limit of 30km/h.

Tuesday, June 25: Between the Manawatū River Bridge and Oturoa Rd a small section of SH1 will operate under stop/go with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h. Delays are expected to be less than five minutes.

Wednesday, June 26: Between the Manawatū River Bridge and Oturoa Rd there will be a temporary speed limit of 30km/h to allow crews to work in the centre of the road to tension the wire rope barrier.

Crews working on the turnaround facility at Oturoa Rd expect to have this opened before the barrier works start. This facility is designed to provide a safe place for road users to turn around once the flexible median barrier has been installed.

Efforts to improve road safety between Levin and Foxton include a new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and Waitārere Beach Rd, stretches of painted wide centreline, roadside and median barrier and new turnaround facilities.

Construction of the SH1 improvements is being done in stages and is due to be finished by mid-2027.

Plan ahead for a safe journey. Keep up to date with: