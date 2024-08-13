Levin's first female trade-qualified carpenter Joy Tufuga with Greenhaven Homes owner Todd Strode-Penny. Photo / The Horowhenua Company Ltd

Joy Tufuga has become Levin’s first female trade-qualified carpenter.

Tufuga completed her carpentry apprenticeship through BCITO at Greenhaven and now leads her own team. At a celebration of her achievement last week, Joy’s uncle spoke about her success.

“Joy comes from a long line of strong-minded and determined Samoan women. She never gave up on her dream to become qualified.”

He said carpentry wasn’t her original career plan.

“She initially thought about becoming a nurse until the family had some building renovations done, and she said she could have done better herself.”