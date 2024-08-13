Advertisement
Joy Tufaga becomes first female trade-qualified carpenter in Levin

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Levin's first female trade-qualified carpenter Joy Tufuga with Greenhaven Homes owner Todd Strode-Penny. Photo / The Horowhenua Company Ltd

Joy Tufuga has become Levin’s first female trade-qualified carpenter.

Tufuga completed her carpentry apprenticeship through BCITO at Greenhaven and now leads her own team. At a celebration of her achievement last week, Joy’s uncle spoke about her success.

“Joy comes from a long line of strong-minded and determined Samoan women. She never gave up on her dream to become qualified.”

He said carpentry wasn’t her original career plan.

“She initially thought about becoming a nurse until the family had some building renovations done, and she said she could have done better herself.”

Tufuga, who was born in the Samoan village of Salelologa Savai’i, began her studies at UCOL’s Horowhenua campus, where she completed her New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills.

When Joy signed on as an apprentice a generous member of the public approached TSP Construction to offer a grant to pay for Joy’s tools.

Greenhaven Homes owner Todd Strode-Penny said Tufuga was the first female he employed, and he was “honoured” to present her with her trade certificate qualification.

“Joy’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the supportive environment at Greenhaven. Her story is an inspiration to many, demonstrating that with determination and support, any dream can be achieved.”


