The Horowhenua Indoor Bowls players who competed at the 2024 National Inter-Provincial championship in Te Kūiti earlier this month. From back, left: Michael Brunton, Bruce Pedley, Stephanie Hansen, Neil Anderson, Paul Kirkby. Peter Drabble, Wendy McLean, Fiona Anderson, Janet Lewis and Diane Pescini.

Horowhenua Indoor Bowls players competed at the National Inter-Provincial championship in Te Kūiti this month.

The 10 representatives competed in section two against Bush Ruahine, Hawkes Bay and Thames Valley. The competition, which took place at Gallagher Stadium, had three rounds of fours, singles and pairs.

Each team was competing for the chance to move up to division three. Horowhenua players Neil Anderson, Janet Lewis and Stephanie Hansen all finished in the top 20.

In the end, Hawke’s Bay won section two with 69 points, followed by Thames Valley, with Horowhenua Indoor Bowls placing third and Bush Ruahine fourth.

Hawke’s Bay then played against section one winner Wairarapa, who won the overall North Island Division 4 competition, earning their place in division three.