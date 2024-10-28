The Outdoor Movie Night will be held at Levin Domain.

A collaboration between the Horowhenua District Council and Horowhenua Blue Light has resulted in a series of events called Pop Up Eats – including the upcoming Outdoor Movie Night.

Pop Up Eats started as a monthly event in 2017. After being put on hold during Covid, it was relaunched last year as a weekly event.

“Pop Up Eats has become a weekly highlight for locals. The combination of delicious food, engaging activities and a casual, community-centred atmosphere has made this event a favourite among locals,” said the council’s events lead for this initiative, Chloe Wilson.

One of the upcoming events Wilson is particularly excited about is the Outdoor Movie Night on Wednesday, November 20, from 5pm to 8pm at the Levin Domain.

The featured movie will be Boy, which is rated M, and Wilson said there would also be food trucks and games before the movie starts at 6pm.