This week our Year 12 and Year 13 PE classes engaged in education outside the classroom. Mr Brown’s PE class competed in the Tough Guy Tough Girl Challenge in Rotorua. Attendance at this event also contributes to the students’ academic achievement, because if they complete the course in under the required time, they earn four NCEA credits. Miss Brown’s senior students also will earn four credits from their skiing trip to Central North Island because they will earn credits in risk assessment and management.

Waiopehu College students Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli have returned from their trip to London where they fitted in some sightseeing as well as attending the London International Youth Science Forum

Recently, some of our junior mathematics students competed in the Mathex competition in Palmerston North. Although not placing, the students enjoyed themselves and are looking forward to competing again.

A massive congratulations to head girl Courtney Fitzgibbon who now holds a world title. Courtney competed in the 2024 World Triathlon Aquathlon Championships in Townsville, Australia. The world multisport championship consists of a 2.5km run, 1km ocean swim followed by a final 2.5km run. Courtney’s future in sport is looking more and more promising.

We have also had great success in local sports competitions. Our junior boys rugby team defeated Palmerston North Boys’ High to win the Manawatū Youth Premier 1 final last weekend. Our junior boys basketball team were also winners in the Manawatū Basketball Junior Premier competition for 2024, and on top of this our senior girls won the Basketball Manawatū Social Grade.

We will round out the winter sports season with our teams competing in Tournament Week running from August 31 until September 5. Five teams will compete with the best school sports teams in the lower North Island. After this, the Sporting Annuals against Horowhenua College will be held. In the week running September 9 to 13, 12 games will be played between the two schools — best wishes to all the players involved.