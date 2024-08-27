Guy Reichenbach is the principal of Waiopehu College.
OPINION
Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings to everyone.
Term three is well under way with lots of academic and sporting activities keeping our students busy. Last week our senior English students were given time to complete their writing portfolios. These are worth six NCEA credits and it was great to see students fully engaged in gaining credits towards their qualifications.
We have welcomed Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli back from their time attending the London International Youth Science Forum. At the the forum, 500 of the best young science students from over 80 countries came together in London for a two-week summer camp held at Imperial College London and the Royal Geographical Society. Highlights included a lecture from Nobel prize-winning English molecular biologist Sir Gregory Winter, a visit to the state rooms inside Buckingham Palace, seeing the sights of London and meeting students from throughout the world.