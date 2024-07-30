We are very proud of the results achieved by our Year 10 students in the recent NCEA literacy Reading Corequisite. Of those who attempted the exam in this first opportunity, 72% have achieved the 5 credits that are now required for any NCEA qualification.

We are looking forward to getting the Writing and Numeracy results in the future. A part of this success can be attributed to our Junior Curriculum where we are teaching Literacy and Numeracy as a separate subject in order to best prepare the students for these exams that are now critical to NCEA success.

A huge congratulations to our Pasifika Fusion group who performed recently in Palmerston North. A special mention to our debating team who won the debating section, Saga Iakopo who placed in the Poetry competition, Samuela Taufe’ulungaki who was second in the Tongan language speech and Aarati Abete who was first in the Kiribati speech.

Also, a huge congratulations to Maia Snow who has just won the Senior soloist section of the Manawatu Star Search, singing “Gimme Gimme ‘. Maia also co-hosted The WHAT Show, the College’s amazing Talent Show that took place towards the end of last term. Well done Maia.

Maia Snow won the Senior soloist section of the Manawatu Star Search.

Winter sport is in full swing with several of our teams performing well, in particular I want to congratulate our Junior Boys premium basketball who are currently undefeated, our youth rugby team who are top of the table and our Junior A netball who are joint top of the table.

This week has seen the College play in two inter school exchanges against Inglewood and Te Pae Pae o Aotea. These were greatly enjoyed by the students and I was proud of the way our teams displayed excellent sportspersonship against the opposing teams.

Winter Tournament week is on the horizon, with teams from five codes participating in the tournament. We are also looking forward to hosting the local Ki O’Rahi tournament in a few week’s time.

Finally, a huge congratulations to Flynn Warren, our head boy, who has accepted an Athletic Scholarship to play and study at the Hawaii Pacific University in 2025.

Flynn was invited to participate in a Baseball showcase at Hawaii Pacific University over the July school holidays. Flynn achieved a new personal best in his pitching velocity topping 88 miles (141.6kmh) per hour while at the showcase and his performance has resulted in him being offered an Athletic scholarship with Hawaii Pacific University for 2025. Well done Flynn.