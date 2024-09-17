Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Heads Up: Manawatū College students perform at Kerekere Kapa Haka Festival

By Matthew Fraser
Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Manawatū College's kapa haka group Te Manawa Tū Tahi

Manawatū College's kapa haka group Te Manawa Tū Tahi

Matthew Fraser is the tumuaki / principal of Manawatū College

Nau mai ki te wiki o te reo Māori!

Last week our kapa haka group, Te Manawa Tū Tahi, performed at the Kerekere Kapa Haka Festival. This was a fantastic event, hosted by Coley Street Primary School, and attended by all of our local primary schools and early childhood centres.

The purpose of the day was to create a space for our students to perform to the community and come together as one to celebrate kapa haka success. There were more than 1000 people in attendance and the weather was perfect; we couldn’t have asked for a better day. Nei te mihi nui ki te Kura Tuatahi o Coley Street i runga i tā koutou kaha manaaki i te hapori i taua rā.

We would also like to acknowledge Motown Parata who has recently come on board to support our emerging kapa haka group as our tutor – e te korokoro tūī e ārahi nei i Ngā Mahi a te Rēhia, tēnā rawa atu koe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Our learning progress conversations took place earlier this week, where students and their caregivers met with academic coaches to discuss learning progress at this point in the year. For our senior students, there is not much left of the academic year as they head into preparing for NCEA exams and final internal assessments, therefore it was great to be able to give them feedback on their learning so they are best positioned to complete these assessments and achieve at the highest level possible.

With less than two weeks left of Term 3, we wish all of our students a safe and relaxing holiday with summer around the corner.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle