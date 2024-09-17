Manawatū College's kapa haka group Te Manawa Tū Tahi

Matthew Fraser is the tumuaki / principal of Manawatū College

Nau mai ki te wiki o te reo Māori!

Last week our kapa haka group, Te Manawa Tū Tahi, performed at the Kerekere Kapa Haka Festival. This was a fantastic event, hosted by Coley Street Primary School, and attended by all of our local primary schools and early childhood centres.

The purpose of the day was to create a space for our students to perform to the community and come together as one to celebrate kapa haka success. There were more than 1000 people in attendance and the weather was perfect; we couldn’t have asked for a better day. Nei te mihi nui ki te Kura Tuatahi o Coley Street i runga i tā koutou kaha manaaki i te hapori i taua rā.

We would also like to acknowledge Motown Parata who has recently come on board to support our emerging kapa haka group as our tutor – e te korokoro tūī e ārahi nei i Ngā Mahi a te Rēhia, tēnā rawa atu koe.