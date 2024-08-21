Advertisement
Horowhenua Chronicle

Heads Up: Manawatū College students achieving goals in sports and academics

By Matthew Fraser
Giovanni Ryder (GD), Sapphyah Tafilipepe (GK), Sophie Johnstone (GA) and Sam Caldow show their netball skills.

It is hard to believe we are already at the halfway point of Term 3. Last week we held our inter-house winter sport competition, where students could play a range of sports including football, netball, basketball, hockey and dodgeball. It was fantastic to see so many stepping outside of their comfort zone and giving these sports a really good go. The sportsmanship and the support on the sideline across all of the games was excellent.

Manawatū College student Shiloh Glyde shows her hockey skills.
We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Year 11 students who recently received their results back from the new NCEA literacy and numeracy co-requisite examinations, which took place for the first time nationally in Term 2. Congratulations to those who achieved these assessments.

For those who were not successful in the first sitting of these examinations, there is another opportunity to re-sit this later in the term. We know a lot of you have been studying hard to prepare for this second opportunity and so we acknowledge your perseverance, along with the extra time you have put into your learning so that you are well positioned to pass these assessments later in the month.

Manawatū College student Jack Montgomery keeps the ball away from the opposition team made up of staff players.
Spring is just around the corner and this marks the fact that our senior students only have around 8 school weeks left in their academic year before study leave and then end of year NCEA exams in Term 4.

With this in mind, we encourage all parents, whānau and caregivers to connect with your teenager and check in to see how they are progressing with their learning at this point in the year, ensuring they are on track for success.

If there is any additional support they need, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

Matthew Fraser is the tumuaki / principal of Manawatū College

Save

