The Japanese students from Namiki High School visited Horowhenua College for a 10-day exchange.

Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings everyone.

Namiki High School is our sister school from Japan. They recently visited us and we thoroughly enjoyed hosting 27 Japanese students for 10 days.

Our students and their families are the host families for these students. They very willingly shared their homes and families to allow these Japanese students to experience life in New Zealand. These families are very generous and have provided life-long memories for these students to take home with them to Japan.

Our students and college have also gained from hosting these students from Japan.

Language is no barrier, and experiences have been shared enabling friendships to develop quickly. Having the Japanese students speak and sing at our college assembly was enjoyed and really well-received.