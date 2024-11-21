Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Foxton Surfing for Farmers receives cash injection from New Zealand Community Trust

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Surfing for Farmers initiative in Foxton is one of five to benefit from a recent grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The Surfing for Farmers initiative in Foxton is one of five to benefit from a recent grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

A Foxton-based programme focused on helping farmers’ mental health has received a cash boost.

The Foxton branch of the Surfing For Farmers initiative is one of five regional locations to receive a cut of a $15,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

The grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across Foxton, Riverdale, Gisborne, Ōhope and Kākā Point.

Surfing For Farmers, started in 2018 by farmer and surfer Stephen Thompson, gets farmers off the farm and into the water, using surfing as a way to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

The first session started in his hometown of Gisborne and over the last eight years, the programme has extended to 25 beaches around New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Surfing For Farmers national co-ordinator Sarah Shanks said while the programme’s concept is simple, it’s proven to be life-changing.

“Surfing For Farmers creates social connections and fosters a sense of community where it’s needed most. Our rural community members are under increasing pressure, and by providing them with an opportunity to disconnect from their daily stresses, the impact ripples out, benefiting families, colleagues, and communities.”

NZCT grants, marketing and communications manager Ben Hodes said sport and recreation is a great way to improve mental health and reduce social isolation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re delighted the funds we raise through responsible gaming fundraising partnerships with our local hospitality venue partners are helping make a tangible difference to farming communities across New Zealand.”

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle