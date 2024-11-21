The Surfing for Farmers initiative in Foxton is one of five to benefit from a recent grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

A Foxton-based programme focused on helping farmers’ mental health has received a cash boost.

The Foxton branch of the Surfing For Farmers initiative is one of five regional locations to receive a cut of a $15,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

The grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across Foxton, Riverdale, Gisborne, Ōhope and Kākā Point.

Surfing For Farmers, started in 2018 by farmer and surfer Stephen Thompson, gets farmers off the farm and into the water, using surfing as a way to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

The first session started in his hometown of Gisborne and over the last eight years, the programme has extended to 25 beaches around New Zealand.