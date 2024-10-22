So tell me, why dog treats?

Dogs are a big part of my life and being able to support and have the conversations I do is important.

Tell me about your name - what does S&J stand for?

S&J’s is named after my two fur angels Sarge the staffy-cross and Juscee, a jack russel cross. Both feature on my logo. They are my inspiration and the reason I started this.

What can guests expect at your Foxton Spring Fling stall?

A droolisiously new healthy alternative to meat treats handmade by myself with local and New Zealand-sourced Ingredients. We will also have a raffle and guess the treats game that’s helping support animal rescues. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. We’ll also have some amazing hand-crafted dog jackets that were donated by Tracey Crabbe. And of course a big smile and a friendly chat.

I understand you regularly support animal rescues - why is this something you enjoy doing?

Being part of animal rescue has always been a passion, so I found a way to make it work. Being able to meet dogs, educate the public about the issues at hand in the industry, plus know the woofers are getting tail-wagging good treats packed with goodness.

Which charities do you support?

I support Animals Fostering Hub NZ, Bilbos Dogpaws Rescue and Saving Hope. I’ll also be donating to the Woodville animal shelter when I go there in November. There is a community of amazing New Zealanders out there who have opened their hearts, homes and time for these dogs.

How can others help them?

Supporting these rescues helps feed these animals in care, pay for medical attention, equipment, bedding, microchipping, and desexing, it goes towards transport and petrol and bills. So they need all the help they can get. Keep an eye out for your local rescues. If you’ve got bedding or can donate food, then do so. Also, you can start sharing those posts you see on social media and having more conversations about the real issues.



