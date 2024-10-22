The Foxton Spring Fling takes place this weekend and event treasurer Amanda Morris said she expects it to be as popular as previous years. Pictured here are attendees at a previous event.

Foxton will be the place to be this Labour Weekend, with the annual Foxton Spring Fling set to draw large crowds to the town on Sunday.

Event treasurer Amanda Morris said the annual event will have something for everyone.

“This year we have over 180 market and craft stalls both indoor and outdoor and over 25 food stalls. We also have the live entertainment stage and Clyde St will be filled with children’s entertainment.”

The New Zealand Army and Foxton Fire Brigade will run live demonstrations on the day.

“The army will be there to show people what a field kitchen looks like and the Foxton Fire Brigade will show how quickly fire can spread.”