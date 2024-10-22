Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Foxton Spring Fling: Family fun awaits this Labour Weekend in Foxton

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Foxton Spring Fling takes place this weekend and event treasurer Amanda Morris said she expects it to be as popular as previous years. Pictured here are attendees at a previous event.

The Foxton Spring Fling takes place this weekend and event treasurer Amanda Morris said she expects it to be as popular as previous years. Pictured here are attendees at a previous event.

Foxton will be the place to be this Labour Weekend, with the annual Foxton Spring Fling set to draw large crowds to the town on Sunday.

Event treasurer Amanda Morris said the annual event will have something for everyone.

“This year we have over 180 market and craft stalls both indoor and outdoor and over 25 food stalls. We also have the live entertainment stage and Clyde St will be filled with children’s entertainment.”

The New Zealand Army and Foxton Fire Brigade will run live demonstrations on the day.

“The army will be there to show people what a field kitchen looks like and the Foxton Fire Brigade will show how quickly fire can spread.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The event has been a town tradition for over 40 years, she said.

“It has got progressively bigger, starting years ago with a parade and then becoming the street festival it is now.”

Morris said the event is always popular, with 15,500 people lining the streets at last year’s event.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Hopefully, we are going to bring even more to Foxton’s main street this year.”

She said the event is made possible thanks to volunteers, who start planning the event in March.

“We could not run the day without all of our volunteers who spend countless hours meticulously planning the day.”

With entry only $2 and children under five free, Morris said it would be a great and affordable day for all.

“The Spring Fling is popular with everyone in the family because we cater to all.”

The details:

What: Foxton Spring Fling

When: Sunday, October 27, 9am-3pm

Where: Main St, Foxton. There is an entry gate at all seven points of access to the street

Entry: $2, under 5s free

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More information: Foxton Spring Fling Facebook page

Parking: Disabled parking is available on Whyte Street, behind the stage

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle