Foxton Spring Fling: Q+A with Podtential Creations owner Melanie Corby

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Podtential Creations owner Melanie Corby will be at the Foxton Spring Fling with a range of her colourful coffee pod creations.

The annual Foxton Spring Fling takes place this Labour weekend. With over 180 stalls and 25 food trucks, there will be plenty to check out. Reporter Alyssa Smith caught up with Podtential Creations owner Melanie Corby to talk about her stall at the upcoming event.

Podtential Creations is an interesting name – how did you come up with it?

I wanted to include the name pod (as in a coffee pod capsule) is the name. My career has been in primary teaching and I have a great sense of humour so I wanted to create a name that would make people think and also laugh – hence Podtential – meaning pods have potential, encouraging people to stop and reflect, the way that coffee pods can be reused, created from trash into treasure, hence all the many creations I have and continue to design and make.

Tell me a little bit about your business – what do you create and how long have you been doing that for?

I have been creating and making for three years. I was inspired by a dream about coffee pods and got some from a friend and then started creating a range of earrings, necklaces, and brooches. I then expanded on making a Christmas candle on a CD. I then thought this would make a great flower so my large flower range began. I still have many new ideas I want to create too.

So, what do you love about using coffee pods?

I love colour, and the coffee pod capsules are perfect for creating and reflecting vibrant shiny patterns and textures into Podtential Creations.

Where do you get the coffee pods from?

The public donates their coffee pods to me, so they feel good they are helping to not throw out their rubbish, and I’m being creative with something reusable. Also, they know I’m using every part of the coffee pod to create usable functional products for people to wear or decorate flowers in their garden or even at the cemetery.

Is this your first time attending Foxton Spring Fling as a stallholder?

This will be my second time attending as a stallholder. The event is a great relaxing day out, supporting local creators, and for the public being able to talk to the makers and learn more about how and why they create. People are friendly and keen to support New Zealand-made.

What can guests expect at your stall?

Unique handmade crafts using upcycled aluminium coffee pods and turning them into products such as beautiful outdoor garden art flowers, jewellery and accessories, and Christmas decorations.

What do you enjoy about crafting?

I enjoy the crafting skills and talents I have being able to share with others and especially chatting to the public and customers. I also enjoy crafting for my mental wellbeing, a place of quietness and peace in my studio, and in nature listening to the birds while I create.

I understand sustainability is a key part of your business, why do you believe being sustainable is important?

Sustainability is important as there is so much waste in the world and the environment we live in.

