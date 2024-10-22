Podtential Creations owner Melanie Corby will be at the Foxton Spring Fling with a range of her colourful coffee pod creations.

The annual Foxton Spring Fling takes place this Labour weekend. With over 180 stalls and 25 food trucks, there will be plenty to check out. Reporter Alyssa Smith caught up with Podtential Creations owner Melanie Corby to talk about her stall at the upcoming event.

Podtential Creations is an interesting name – how did you come up with it?

I wanted to include the name pod (as in a coffee pod capsule) is the name. My career has been in primary teaching and I have a great sense of humour so I wanted to create a name that would make people think and also laugh – hence Podtential – meaning pods have potential, encouraging people to stop and reflect, the way that coffee pods can be reused, created from trash into treasure, hence all the many creations I have and continue to design and make.

Tell me a little bit about your business – what do you create and how long have you been doing that for?

I have been creating and making for three years. I was inspired by a dream about coffee pods and got some from a friend and then started creating a range of earrings, necklaces, and brooches. I then expanded on making a Christmas candle on a CD. I then thought this would make a great flower so my large flower range began. I still have many new ideas I want to create too.