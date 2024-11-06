She said with 60 market stalls already registered, the event provides a great opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done.

“We will have a lot of local artists and crafters selling their wares as well as people coming from as far as Wellington and Tauranga to attend. We also have 20 food trucks signed up for the event, providing plenty of food options.”

Powick said despite his busy schedule, Santa is making the trip to Foxton for the fair.

“He will arrive at the event in style, in a firetruck, to sit in his grotto and chat with the children.”

If people prefer to write their wishes down instead Powick said there will be a Christmas wish tree.

“This is where people can write down their Christmas wishes to display them on the tree.”

As well as visiting Santa, she said there will be plenty of activities for the kids to do.

“We will have face painting, bubbles, a play trailer and a petting zoo. The petting zoo will have all types of cute farm animals, including some sheep wearing reindeer antlers for the occasion.”

There will also be classic cars on display, she said.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

They will also be running heritage tours of some of Foxton’s heritage buildings, she said.

“This will include Sunnyside Cottage and the Manawatū Herald building. Sunnyside Cottage is the oldest surviving cottage in the Manawatū. The Manawatū Herald building is the oldest surviving commercial building in Foxton.”

With live entertainment from the Levin Brass Band and other entertainers, Powick said the event is shaping up to be a good one.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there and getting in the Christmas spirit together.”

The Details

What: Foxton Christmas Fair

When: Saturday, November 16, 10am-3pm. Heritage tours: Sunnyside Cottage 11am-12.30pm, Manawatū Herald building: 1.30pm, booking required

Where: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton

Other: For more information, visit the Foxton Christmas Fair event page on Facebook







