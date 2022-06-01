Coach Ethan Keith with his triumphant under 12s junior rugby league team after winning the Manawatū Rugby League mini module competition last month. Photo / Supplied

Coach Ethan Keith with his triumphant under 12s junior rugby league team after winning the Manawatū Rugby League mini module competition last month. Photo / Supplied

The recently established Horowhenua junior rugby league teams finished their first season in style last month.

Having completed a nine-week junior league competition hosted by Manawatū Rugby League on Sunday, May 15, the players put the skill sets learned into practice with a one-day tournament.

Levin Wanderers Rugby Football and Sports Club stalwarts Sonny Whakarau and Ethan Keith are the organisers of the new junior rugby league teams.

They were able to set up four teams this year, two under 12s and two under 10s, made up of boys and girls from Foxton, Ōtaki, College Old Boys, Athletic, and Wanderers rugby clubs.

"When they started none of the players had any real comprehension of the differences between union and league," said Keith, "but they were all fit and had good ball handling skills."

Playing three round robin games during the one-day tournament, results saw the two under 12 teams facing each other in the semifinals.

Team 2 (calling themselves Levin Wanderers Wolves) won that match-up five tries to two, although coach Ethan Keith acknowledged there were times during the game when it was really close, especially with a try of Team 1's being disallowed.

"The kids were really nervous [playing against their mates] so I just kept reassuring them that they just needed to keep doing what they were doing [to get the results]," said Keith.

Levin Wanderers Wolves came up against a team from Pioneer Rugby and Sports Club in the grand final and, with Keith pushing them to work harder, they went into halftime ahead two tries to one.

Hitting the field again for the final 10 minutes, the team were still fizzing and were able to continue the momentum, winning the game three tries to one.

The two under 10 teams had a few losses during their round robin matches so neither made it to their grade's final, but both teams showed big improvements throughout the competition.

"All the kids are super keen to get back into rugby league next season," said Keith, "which is great news for growing the sport."

Keith and Whakarau intend to keep increasing the number of junior rugby league teams in Levin, adding in Under 8s and Under 6s.

But with the junior competition being held in Manawatū, there are extra travel expenses, so they need to source more community support.

If you'd like to help out the junior rugby league teams, you can contact Sonny Whakarau on whakaroos17@gmail.com or Ethan Keith on ethankeith92@gmail.com.