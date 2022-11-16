The Rahui team that travelled to Auckland for a girls rugby tournament last month.

The raging success of the Black Ferns in winning the World Cup at the weekend could boost the healthy number of women and girls already lacing up in Horowhenua-Kapiti.

More than 2000 of the 4503 rugby players of all ages registered in the province were female, and their number was only expected to grow in the afterglow of the World Cup triumph against England at the weekend.

HKRU chief executive Corey Kennett said the emergence of the Black Ferns as world champions and the impact of the tournament as a spectacle would do a lot to attract new players to the sport.

"You can only look on in amazement at what the Black Ferns achieved on a global stage, and with obvious pride," he said

“The way they captivated the country and how everyone was behind them was incredible, as was their appreciation of that.

A Rahui primary school team in action at a recent tournament held in Otaki.

“Had they lost (the final) I think the impact would not have been any less significant, such was the way they conducted themselves as individuals, with honesty and humility and joy, and the way they played the game.

"It reminds you why you think rugby is the best game in the world."

Currently, the majority of 2000 female players registered with HKRU were involved in ripper rugby, a non-tackle variation of the game, at primary school level.

Kennett said Rippa rugby gave many young players - girls and boys - their first taste of rugby, and from there the chance to continue to play.

There were clear pathways for young players - boys and girls - to the very top of the sport in Horowhenua-Kāpiti, he said.

Girls start playing ripper rugby on Saturday morning alongside the boys. As they mature they could play tackle rugby, then play at college level against other girls, then in a women’s club competition, and from there the rugby world was an oyster.

There were four women’s rugby teams in the Horowhenua-Kāpiti senior club competition this year, with a team each representing Shannon, Foxton, Rahui and College Old Boys clubs.

Kennett said women’s rugby had experienced an explosion in popularity and it was great for the game.

"Being a smaller province you might expect challenges around numbers, but numbers have been brilliant. It's mindblowing," he said.

Karli Westerby makes a break playing for Rahui at a recent tournament held in Otaki.

“There’s a real mixture of players, some who are starting out in the sport and others with plenty of experience already in the game.

"A huge amount of credit goes to club volunteers that make it happen."

Kennett said New Zealand as a country had “grown up” when it came to the women’s game, with rising equity in promotion and inclusion.

"Women rugby players are professional athletes," he said.

A real coup for local fans was the recent announcement that Levin Domain would host a Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa on February 25, a game likely to include many of the current Black Ferns players, like Sarah Hirini.

"It's brilliant that we were able to secure that game and give young players especially the chance to see locally these top level athletes, and will be able to make contact with them and engage with them," Kennett said.

HK had already produced some brilliant women rugby players in the modern era, like Selica Winiata and Grace Steinmetz, among others.

At primary school level there were girls rugby tackle tournaments, one hosted by the Rahui club in Ōtaki recently proving popular.

An all-girls team representing Rahui went on to compete at a primary level girls rugby festival against teams from all over New Zealand, held in Auckland last month.

The team was co-coached by Jared Tuoro and Rauru Walker, who said the tournament was huge learning curve, but one the players enjoyed and would never forget.

"They loved it. A number were in their first year of tackle rugby and some of the other teams were more experienced, but they did really well," he said.

Walker said while girls can foot it with boys at primary level, but it would be great to have an all girls local competition one day as it would encourage even more girls to play.

He said there was untapped potential, especially at the lower level, for the game to grow, and more players would be important to allow for more competition through the season.

One slight difference between boys and girls rugby was that girls seemed to connect really quickly.

“They are much more social beings, especially at this age,” he said.