Reduced hours at Levin Aquatic Centre are due to Omicron.

Levin Aquatic Centre will need to temporarily reduce operating hours due to staff shortages as some staff self-isolate at home, a council press release said late yesterday.

Levin Aquatic Centre will close at 8pm Friday, March 1 and 3.30pm on Saturday, March 132.

The centre will resume normal hours on Sunday, March 13 and Foxton Pools will remain open with normal operating hours.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and ask for your understanding and patience as we prioritise the health and wellbeing of our people and community," said David Wright, interim chief executive at Horowhenua District Council.

"We anticipate operating hours may be subject to change as we navigate the current Covid-19 environment. Please make sure to check our social media pages for regular updates.

"Over the last few months we have made preparations to enable continued operation of our services and facilities while under the Covid-19 Protection Framework. This means enhanced health and safety measures and where we are able, working from home, splitting our teams into bubbles and reducing opening hours.

"While our facilities are the first council service to be disrupted, unfortunately due to the infectious nature of the Omicron variant, they may not be our last. You may see further disruption in council facilities and services if more of our staff become unwell and are required to self-isolate."

This could include –

· Temporary closure of facilities

· Longer than usual call centre wait times

Related articles Change of rules took effect mid-February 28 Feb, 2022 10:22 PM Quick Read

· Changes to services such as rubbish and recycling kerbside collection

· Delays in processing services such as consents, inspections and licensing

"We are in unprecedented times, and we're doing our absolute best to ensure continued service. We appreciate your understanding and wish you and your whānua good health and wellbeing," said Wright.