Further feedback after the cancellation, however, has led to a change of mind this year, said a council spokesperson.

“We heard our community [on the subject] following last year’s cancellation and that’s why we’re thrilled to bring it back because we know it’s important for Horowhenua.”

A key cost factor of the event has always been traffic management, and a council spokesperson said that is where Higgins is helping this year.

“Higgins has been a long-standing partner of HDC and given our close working relationship we proactively reached out to them [about the parade]. They were more than willing to support the initiative and Higgins is kindly paying for all costs associated with traffic management.”

To help minimise costs, this year’s route won’t involve any part of the State Highway, said the spokesperson.

“We are confident our local roads will be more than sufficient.”

All other costs around the parade and carnival will be covered by council, they said.

Higgins Levin branch manager Johan Van Wyk said he and the team are delighted to be able to help get the event back this year.

“We’re thrilled to support the Horowhenua Christmas parade and carnival. It’s a wonderful occasion that brings the community together, and we’re excited to be part of the magic.”

Christmas is all about magic and joy, with events like the parade and carnival helping to bring people together, he said.

“We know how much the community loves this event, and it’s a joy to contribute to something that brings smiles to so many faces. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone come together and celebrate in the spirit of the season.”

One of the very special guests coming to celebrate will be the man in the red suit himself, Santa Claus.

In an email to council, Santa has said he has locked the date in his diary.

“Of course I’ll be making my way to the parade and carnival this year. I was truly disappointed to miss all the festive fun last year and I know the community felt the same. This year, we going to make up for it with an even better parade. Get ready for lots of holiday cheer and maybe even a little Christmas magic.”

Santa said he always enjoyed visiting Levin, so was pleased to be returning for the parade.

As well as enjoying the “smiling faces and creative floats” he remembered from previous parades in the town, he said it was “always a treat” to catch up with the mayor.

“He’s got that festive spirit that makes the season even brighter.”

Wanden said he is hoping to see plenty of festive spirit in this year’s parade and carnival, as well as in the lead-up to the event.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to participate and showcase their creativity. Let’s come together to create unforgettable Christmas memories.”

The details:

What: Horowhenua Christmas parade and carnival

When: Saturday, December 7, from 2pm

Where: Route to be confirmed, but will end at the Levin domain, where the carnival will take place.

More info: Float registrations will open soon. Keep an eye on the Horowhenua District Council website for details.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.