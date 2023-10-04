Levin will no longer have a Christmas Parade, though Shannon will hold theirs on December 16.

Levin will no longer have a Christmas Parade, though Shannon will hold theirs on December 16.

Rising costs, weather uncertainty and logistics have put an end to the annual Christmas Parade in Levin, Horowhenua District Council has said. It is choosing to put on events that can go ahead under all conditions and won’t require the closing of major arterial routes - though Shannon will have a parade on December 16.

A number of other events will be held around the district to publicly celebrate Christmas.

Santa will be making an appearance during a community event on Saturday, December 9.

Brought to the community in partnership with Encounter Church, Christmas in the Park promises to be a wonderful whānau event with something for everyone. Held at Levin Adventure Park, the event will run between 3pm and 7pm and all activities will be free – you will enjoy kai, festive treats, live entertainment, games and more.

Along with enjoying all the on-site playground equipment suitable for all ages – which includes a flying fox, tumbling drums, a rope course, a climbing wall, a fitness trial, a mini-ball court, a skating area, a sand volleyball court, disability swings and a bocce course – a decorated train will also be running for whānau to take delight in.

Council chief executive Monique Davidson explains the decision to can the parade, which would require a closure of the main highway for an hour or two and would be cancelled in any case in the event of rain, while the costs for organising it will still have to be paid.

“Deciding not to host a Christmas Parade in Levin was a hard call. We made a promise to ratepayers that we would tighten our belts, and this is one tough decision we made to stick to this promise.

“There is always a risk that bad weather could rain on the parade and lead to a cancellation, but we would still need to cover the costs in co-ordinating the parade regardless.

“Christmas in the Park will go ahead rain or shine and will provide hours of festive fun for the whole whānau.”

Other opportunities include Pop Up Eats, which will have a festive flair and will make a special visit to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Then there is the Harvey Bowler Avenue of Trees running from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, and Santa Paws on Sunday, November 19.

Adding to the festive ambiance, keep an eye out for the Christmas lights and cheerful flags that will decorate our district in early December. While Levin won’t be hosting a Christmas parade this year, Shannon will be on Saturday, December 16, and we are proudly supporting that.

Shannon Christmas celebration

We are supporting the Shannon Christmas celebration, which will be held at the Shannon Domain between 9am and 3.30pm on Saturday, December 16. During the celebrations, a Christmas Parade will be held at 11.30am on Stout Street. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy stalls, live entertainment, kai, amusement rides, bouncy castles and more.

Santa Paws

Pets are part of the whānau too, and they have not been forgotten in Christmas celebrations supported by Horowhenua District Council. Last held in 2019, Santa Paws will return to Horowhenua on Sunday, November 19 between 9.30am and 12.30pm. During Santa Paws, pets can bring their humans to Kowhai Park to get a Christmas photo and be in to win spot prizes. Each digital photo will cost $5 and all proceeds will go to the district’s SPCA.

Pop Up Eats – The Festive Edition

The last of our 2023 Pop Up Eats Horowhenua weekly food truck markets will be Christmas-themed. In Levin, Pop Up Eats – The Festive Edition will be held on Wednesday, December 6 between 3pm and 8pm in the Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark. Regular and new Wednesday quiz night attendees at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will be treated to a Christmas-themed final quiz for 2023 on the same evening.

A second Pop Up Eats – The Festive Edition will be held at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom on Thursday, December 14, also between 3pm and 8pm. Both Pop Up Eats – The Festive Edition events will feature games, market stalls, entertainment and food trucks, and word on the street is that Santa will be making a visit too.

Harvey Bowler Avenue of Trees

The annual and popular Harvey Bowler Avenue of Trees will be held at Levin Memorial Hall on Friday, December 8 from 6pm to 8.30pm, and on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 between 4pm and 8.30pm. Delight in trees decorated by community groups and organisations at this community Christmas experience. Entry is by way of a koha of non-perishable food or a gold coin. This collection will go to local food banks.

Merry Main Street

In Foxton, Merry Main Street will be held on Sunday, December 10 from 9am to 3pm.

Christmas in the Park

Celebrate Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 9 between 3pm and 7pm at Levin Adventure Park. Brought to you in partnership with Encounter Church, this free event will include kai, live entertainment, games and more.