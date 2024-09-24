Trustees of the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust attending the official unveiling of Palmerston North Hospital's new children's emergency department.

The Palmerston North Hospital Foundation has marked the completion of its first community-funded project - the newly built children’s emergency department at Palmerston North Hospital.

The dedicated space for children and their whānau was unveiled during a formal opening for supporters and hospital staff on Friday. Palmerston North Hospital Foundation chairman Brendan Duffy said it was a great milestone for the foundation and an important asset for the community.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our donors digging deep to create this space for tamariki.”

Duffy said the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust was one of the first supporters of this initiative, contributing $50,000 to the project.

Other contributors were the foundation itself, which had $700,000 to activate the build, and Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora, which contributed about $570,000.