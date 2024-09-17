Over 70 dancers aged between 4 and 18 performed in the Catherine Inger School of Dance Musical Mayhem show. Photo / Greg Davies

Students of Catherine Inger School of Dance performed in the school’s 35th anniversary show Musical Mayhem at the Levin Little Theatre earlier this month.

All four shows were well attended said owner, Cathy Croad.

She said over 70 dancers, aged between 4 and 18 performed in the anniversary show which featured numbers from 32 musicals and required a total of 33 costume changes.

Catherine Inger School of Dance's musical theatre group performing Oliver during the Musical Mayhem show. Photo / Greg Davies

Those costumes were drawn from what has become an extensive collection having grown from over 40 productions by the school over the past three decades, she said.