Building fire at Muaupoko Park in Levin, on the shore of Lake Horowhua/Punahau. Photo / Benji Gaby

Police are investigating a fire at a council-owned building at Muaūpoko Park in Levin. Describing the 12m by 12m building as a yacht club, Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was first notified at 11.20pm on Tuesday.

Two fire crews from Levin found the fire fully involved, but were able to extinguish it by midnight, a FENZ spokesperson confirmed.

The fire crews were assisted by the Horowhenua Rural Fire crew.

Fire crews from Shannon and Waitarere beach were on standby just in case, but were not needed, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Police confirmed they are looking at the circumstances of the fire, which they are treating as suspicious.