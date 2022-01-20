The Ōhau River.

Levin and Ōhau residents are being asked to turn off the tap while they brush their teeth despite having just come out of the wettest December on record.

While 283.2mm of rain fell in the Levin region last month, just 18.6mm had been recorded in the first three weeks of the new year.

That meant Horowhenua District Council was now advising all residents connected to the town water supply that water restrictions were in place for Levin and Ōhau until further notice.

The restrictions in Levin and Ōhau are due to flows in the Ōhau River dropping below 1500 litres per second and town water demand at above 11,000 cubic metres per day.

HDC had issued some suggested water saving tips:

- Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

- Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow

- Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs

- Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away

- Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher

- Take shorter showers

- Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes.

- Install a dual-flush toilet cistern.

- Commercial customers with very high water demand are advised to take all practicable measures to reduce water use and to contact council before any major water use.

Level 2 water restrictions meant:

Private gardens - watering

- Garden sprinklers may only be used from 5am to 7am and from 7pm to 9pm on alternate days as follows:

- Houses with even street numbers on even dates.

- Houses with odd numbers on odd dates.

- Soak hoses must not be used at any time.

- Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used on your odd/even dates, at any time.

Public parks, gardens and road reserves – watering

- Watering by bore water only.

Paved areas – cleaning

- Hosing of paved areas is banned unless cleaning is required as a result of an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Private swimming pools or spas – filling or topping up

- Existing swimming pools and spas may be topped up between 6am and 8am and between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesdays.

- Filling new or empty swimming pools and spas is banned.

Portable paddling pools of no more than 100L may be filled using a garden hose at any time.

Boat-washing facilities (Queen St, Levin)

- Flow restricted to 1.5 litres per minute.

For any enquiries please contact council on (06) 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.