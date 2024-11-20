Unison Community Choir performing at Christmas in the Park 2023. Photo / Vika T To'oala

Unison Community Choir performing at Christmas in the Park 2023. Photo / Vika T To'oala

A new multicultural festival is coming to Levin.

The Horowhenua District Council, in collaboration with Unison Community Choir and support from Creative NZ and Welcoming Communities (Immigration New Zealand), are hosting the Beatz of Nationz event this month.

The event, on Saturday, November 30, is a celebration of cultural diversity representing Māori, Pacific, Irish, Indian, Filipino and Colombian communities.

Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden said the event will be a celebration of diversity.

“Beatz of Nationz is a wonderful opportunity to connect, celebrate and embrace the diversity that makes Horowhenua unique. We’re proud to work alongside Unison Community Choir to bring this event to life.