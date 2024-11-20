Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Beatz of Nationz multicultural festival to celebrate cultural diversity in Horowhenua

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Unison Community Choir performing at Christmas in the Park 2023. Photo / Vika T To'oala

A new multicultural festival is coming to Levin.

The Horowhenua District Council, in collaboration with Unison Community Choir and support from Creative NZ and Welcoming Communities (Immigration New Zealand), are hosting the Beatz of Nationz event this month.

The event, on Saturday, November 30, is a celebration of cultural diversity representing Māori, Pacific, Irish, Indian, Filipino and Colombian communities.

Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden said the event will be a celebration of diversity.

“Beatz of Nationz is a wonderful opportunity to connect, celebrate and embrace the diversity that makes Horowhenua unique. We’re proud to work alongside Unison Community Choir to bring this event to life.

“Whether you bring a picnic or plan to sample the delicious food, it’s a day for whānau, friends and community to come together and celebrate our diversity.”

The day will include traditional music and dance. There will also be stalls featuring handmade arts and crafts.

There will be plenty to eat, with a variety of international cuisines to explore, including hāngi.

Unison Community Choir co-leads Anne Saolele-Lealiifano and Molly Fuauli are both looking forward to the event.

“We’re excited about this opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate our diverse cultures, whether through dance, food or art.

“We’re proud to be part of such a beautiful, diverse community, rich in culture and shared experiences.”

The details:

What: Beatz of Nationz

When: Saturday, November 30, from 3pm to 7pm

Where: The Village Green, Levin, on the corner of Salisbury and Queen Sts.

