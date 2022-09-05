Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

A friendly introduction to one of the guardians for children

Janine Baalbergen
Ihaka and the unexpected visitor is a child-centric story which seamlessly incorporates te reo.

Levin school teacher Kirsty Wadsworth officially launched her second book recently, again available in Māori and English.

Ihaka and the unexpected visitor, or Ko Ihaka Me Te Manuwhiri I Puta Ohorere Mai, richly illustrated by

