As the replica ship HMS Endeavour sits in Mercury Bay in the Coromandel to mark the 250th year since Captain James Cook landed there, Whanganui artist Vanessa Edwards is marking the anniversary in her own way.

Social Amnesia – He taonga tonu te wareware ( orgetfulness is to be reckoned with always) is Edward's solo exhibition opening at the Edith Gallery this Saturday and although it is not consciously timed to coincide with the Endeavour visit, it examines the period of New Zealand history that ensued from Cook's landing.

"I started by looking at the introduction of the printing letterpress and the effects on Māori in the 1800s as a means to explore what is happening now in terms of text, print and printmaking and fell into the gaps of my knowledge in regards Aotearoa's basic history," Edwards said.

An art teacher at Rangitikei College, Edwards has been on sabbatical this year, working towards her masters degree in Māori visual arts at Toioho Ki Apiti, Massey University, Palmerston North.

"Last year I applied for a teachers' study award through the PPTA [NZ Post Primary Teachers' Association] and was fortunate enough to get one, which enabled me to take 32 weeks away from teaching to engage in my research and reinvest in my art practice."

The works are intended to create a conversation from the viewer's knowledge and personal ideology. Photo / Bevan Conley

The resulting series of works utilise new technologies of laser-cutters along with hand-carved marks, graffiti spray-paint and stencils on wood panels.

There is also a series of three-dimensional works made from perspex and cast metals.

Edwards' research has included the study of Ko te Karere o Nui Tireni, New Zealand's first Māori language newspaper, and the fate of the first Māori-owned printing press.

"One account claimed that the press was melted down and made into bullets during the land wars.

"I've incorporated that by melting down old letterpress type pieces and cast them into bullet shapes."

Whanganui print master Marty Vreede donated the pieces of old typeface to Edwards' project and she said her former tutor has been a fantastic resource and supporter.

"This work has seen me developing a strong interest in the history, whakapapa of Aotearoa.

"We all know aspects of our history but are most likely fuzzy on the details."

Edwards says the absence of details often causes us to believe what we are told and shape our opinions and perspectives without really knowing what happened, how it happened and more importantly why it happened.

Vanessa Edwards' exhibition is on show until October 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

"These works are intended to act like pou whakairo (carvings), tukutuku (decorative panels) or kowhaiwhai (rafter paintings) in our wharenui, collectively activating the space to allow a response and create a conversation from the viewer's knowledge and personal ideology.

"Interestingly, this year New Zealand's early history has become a focus for curriculum at both primary and secondary school levels with the Government announcing compulsory history of New Zealand to be implemented by 2022.

"As a secondary school art teacher I am excited about this move and I will be doing my bit to ensure this happens across all subjects, not just in history, and feel I will be learning alongside our students also."

Social Amnesia will be open for viewing at the Edith Gallery, 24 Taupo Quay, from 10am on Saturday, October 19, until Friday, October 25.