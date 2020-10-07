There is no denying that 2020 is potentially the most bizarre, unmotivating year on record.

And with times of uncertainty, it's totally normal to turn to things that make us feel good in order to get through. Banana bread or lockdown loaf anyone?!

Australian fitness influencers and Keep it Cleaner founders Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw know the realities of lockdown life all too well, as the Melbourne locals found themselves stuck in an extended lockdown during the state's second wave of Covid.

The Herald chatted to Smith and Henshaw about what keeps them motivated, their iso life tips and tricks and where on Earth they get all that glorious energy from.

Lockdown life

Both Smith and Henshaw were open in admitting they struggled with lockdown, and being isolated from family and friends proved difficult for the tight-knit group.

"I really use time with friends and family to recharge and disconnect, it's been hard having to do that virtually. I cannot wait to see them in person and just give everyone a big hug," said Smith.

Henshaw agreed, noting they have also been away for their core business group at KIC, which left her craving interaction.

"We spend a lot of time working together, brainstorming ideas and also celebrating everyone's wins with their work and life and while we have managed over slack and zoom, there is nothing like real-life interaction," Henshaw said.

But when it comes to keeping motivated, both swear by maintaining a routine and being consistent with their workouts.

"I have found trying to maintain routine has really helped me stay motivated. I try to get my KIC workout in most mornings to start my day with something positive for me. That way, even if the day doesn't go the way I had planned I still feel accomplished for getting something done," said Henshaw.

Community

Both Smith and Henshaw noted that their followers have been searching for a sense of community and working out as a collective without the need for a gym or any equipment has allowed this.

"I think for so long people thought they had to have access to a gym or have fancy equipment to be able to move their body, and it has been amazing to see so many people getting active in their own homes and join our community," said Henshaw.



The girls are clearly no strangers to giving those followers what they want, sharing insights on their private lives to their collective 1.8 million-strong following.

When Smith shared the first images of her November wedding, the photos went viral, garnering a massive 201,000 likes on Instagram alone, something largely due to Smith's incredibly loyal following.

The girls aren't strangers to sharing the tough bits too; battles with lockdown, life lows and disappointments, as well as the uncertainly 2020 has brought.

When it comes to those lows, Smith believes the key is opening up and allowing yourself to ask for help when it all gets too much.

"It's not healthy to ignore those feelings and we should always feel comfortable to connect with someone else about it. If you feel like you don't have someone to talk to, or a community like KIC to connect with, try and connect with yourself. Set aside some time for a meditation or a yoga flow and tune into how you really feel, let your emotions out."

Henshaw added: "If I start to feel down or overwhelmed I do something that makes me feel good like walking outside, listening to an uplifting podcast or putting on a happy playlist."

Healthy habits

So what workouts do they choose to feel their best? Smith and Henshaw said that high-intensity interval training or strength classes are the things that keep them most motivated.

But both turn to yoga, via their wellness hub, to help their body and mind and cope with the stresses of life.

And don't expect to see the girls whipping up any lockdown loaves anytime soon. Smith swears by her failsafe quick meal of Vegemite and avocado on toast, and snacks on popcorn as her go-to.

While Henshaw loves rice crackers with avocado and tuna and can't go past her KIC chocolate banana muffins for an afternoon tea pick-me-up.

The pair recently relaunched their new-look KIC app during the lockdown and spilled that they have lots of exciting projects on the horizon.

So what can we expect to see next from the duo post-Covid lockdown life? According to Smith: "You'll just have to wait and see."