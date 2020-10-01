A man who tested positive after two weeks in managed isolation is believed to have caught the virus from a passenger on a charter flight who had been infected by touching a communal rubbish bin.

Ministry of Health officials say the rubbish bin has been pinpointed as a "common factor" after extensive contract tracing to identify the source of the charter flight passenger's infection.

The rubbish bin was in a Christchurch managed isolation facility.

"While we cannot be certain, our hypothesis is that the virus may have been transmitted to a person ... via the surface of a rubbish bin which was used by another returnee who was likely infectious at the facility," said director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Advertisement

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, McElnay announced today.

That means the total number of cases in the country remains 1492. No one is in hospital with the virus. It comes after one person had been held in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital for several days.

Ten previously reported cases are now considered to be recovered, McElnay said.

This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced a new suite of measures for aircrew to come into force next week.

Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will be required to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders

They will be required to wear PPE on flights, in airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. They will also isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19.

The new measures are part of a public health response order that will come into effect from 11.59pm this Sunday.

Advertisement

It comes after it emerged yesterday that 12 people in managed isolation had tested positive for Covid-19 - 10 were on the same flight from India on September 26.

It has prompted Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker to push for a week in quarantine and a negative test before travellers can fly into New Zealand from Covid-risky countries.

The National Party has also been pushing for a pre-departure negative test, but Labour leader Jacinda Ardern remains lukewarm on a pre-departure test, saying it would "not necessarily" strengthen New Zealand's overall response.

Meanwhile, ten previously reported cases are now considered to be recovered, McElnay said today.

The total number of active cases is 43; of those, 32 are imported cases who are staying at managed isolation and quarantine facilities and the remaining 11 are community cases.

The Ministry of Health's laboratories processed 4403 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 970,641.

Advertisement

McElnay said numbers might be dwindling in New Zealand but the virus is still very active overseas.

"As we will continue to see imported cases of Covid-19, it's timely to highlight our advice to New Zealander's currently overseas that there are somethings that they can do to reduce the risk of bringing Covid back with them," she said.

"In the 14 days prior to depature, people about to return to New Zealand should consider avoid going to parties, social gatherings, or crowded places.

"Avoiding contact with people who have Covid-19 or who have been in contact with cases and staying home as much as possible to limit exposure to other people."