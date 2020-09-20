An events manager has claimed that Harry and Meghan may need to lower their price and demands for speaking events or face a lack of bookings.

The international consultant, who runs VIP events, said that the couple is likely to command fees of around $250,000 to $400,000 – not $1 million as previously reported.

He also revealed the level of control demanded by the couple, may be putting some clients off booking them for their events.

The event expert told the Sun that he found it "fascinating" the range of demands are similar to those adopted by all the British royals when they attend events.

This part was particularly interesting the expert claimed because Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals because they hated being held to strict royal protocols and wanted more freedom.

The consultant says that many interested parties, may "raise their eyebrows" at how much control Harry and Meghan are asking for.

The source, speaking from New York, said: "Harry and Meghan coming on the speaker circuit is certainly as significant as the likes of President Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The pair are fascinating, uniquely experienced individuals, who have a wide reach, who would have been a huge draw to a live audience pre Covid. So back then figures between the $750,000 and $1 million mark seemed steep but possible.

Potential clients could be put-off by Harry and Meghan's demands. Photo / Getty Images

The consultant stated their earnings range is likely closer to $250,000 to $400,000.

"And with those types of fees that is where the negotiations on their roles become tricky.

"While every speaker has a right to demand the parameters of an appearance, as the price increases often so do the expectations of clients."

The event expert noted that this causes a "grey area" in negotiations until a compromise is reached.

He continued: "The contract paperwork appears to read that the speakers have full control of the client's event. It certainly raises eyebrows and will put off many potential large corporations.

"Not many clients ever like inviting talent as star guests, who may be seen as running their event and telling them what to do.

Harry and Meghan's requests, according to the Harry Walker Agency Virtual Event Request Form, seen by the Sun, means that any person or company has to cave to the Duke and Duchess' veto and approval for the people, who introduce them or moderate any discussions.

These demands were apparently "uncommon" among 99 per cent of speakers on the circuit.

The event expert also felt that companies willing to pay the reported $1 million fees, will "not like being bossed around on how to run their events and who will speak".

The source added: "Every speaker has a right to protect their image and request clients adopt their rules.

"No speaker or paid guest, in my experience, has ever been allowed to have the approval of each aspect of a corporate event, including former US presidents."