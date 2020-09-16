Going to the dentist is often a scary thought for most.

But one patient's trip turned into a nightmare after a rogue dentist yanked out her tooth while riding a hoverboard and anaesthetised her despite not being trained to do so.

Alaskan dentist Seth Lockhart was jailed for 12 years after performing the stunt and for also knocking patients out using anaesthetic without consent.

He also never received adequate training to administer anaesthetic.

Advertisement

The video shows Lockhart extracting the tooth before whizzing out into the hallway on the hoverboard with his hands over his head spinning around.

The victim told jurors she had no idea she was being filmed.

Seth Lockhart was filmed performing a tooth extraction while riding a hoverboard. Photo / Alaska Courts

His actions were slammed by Judge Michael Wolverton, saying he could have killed many patients with his antics.

"Lockhart almost killed many patients by performing anaesthesia thousands of times without training or consent, on patients outside his scope of training and expertise, while stealing money from Medicaid and embezzling from his bosses."

Lockhart also let his office manager extract a patient's tooth despite not having any dental training.

He also committed 46 counts of Medicaid fraud, submitting bills for procedures he hadn't performed.

Seth Lockhart was filmed performing a tooth extraction while riding a hoverboard. Photo / Alaska Courts

Lockhart's string of dangerous dentistry came to an abrupt end in 2017 when an ex-worker told police how he was profiting by performing unnecessary intravenous sedation.

Prosecutors later accused Lockhart and an associate of billing for $2million worth of unjustified sedation expenses in 2016 alone.

Advertisement

Anchorage Daily News also reported Lockhart kept patients knocked out for longer than was necessary to increase costs.

Another patient said Lockhart had removed four teeth without permission.