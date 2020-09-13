With one day until Cabinet decides whether to ease alert level restrictions, the Ministry of Health is providing an update on case numbers at 1pm today.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Ministry for Pacific Peoples chief executive Laulu Mac Leauanae are also answering viewers' questions on Facebook at 1pm.

Auckland is currently in alert level "2.5", with tighter restrictions than normal level 2 including a 10-per person limit on social gatherings other than funerals or tangi.

The rest of the country is at level 2.

Cabinet will tomorrow review the Covid-19 alert level situation, with any changes to be made from Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Ministry for Pacific Peoples chief executive Laulu Mac Leauanae will be doing a Q&A on Facebook live at 1pm. Photo / Screenshot

This morning Newshub reported two staff members at Waitematā District Health Board had tested positive.

One had been on leave before becoming infectious and has not returned to the DHB since. The other has been off work since late August and is part of a small, non-patient-facing team, the members of which have all returned negative results.

Yesterday the ministry reported two new cases of Covid-19 - two young girls aged between 10 and 14 years old.

One of the new cases is a pupil of Sunnyvale School in West Auckland, which will open tomorrow despite the positive case.

The Sunnyvale School pupil didn't go to school while infectious and Auckland Regional Public Health Service has not identified any close contacts.

The school is deemed safe to attend, however it will be deep cleaned as a precaution, parents, caregivers, and staff were told via Facebook.

The cases are associated with the bereavement events sub-cluster, which is linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church group.

All members of the church congregation had been asked to be re-tested, and as of yesterday 98 per cent of them had done so.

The group is part of the wider Auckland cluster, which yesterday grew to 176, 69 of which were still active; 47 of them and some household members are in quarantine at the Jet Park Hotel.

It comes after a protest yesterday against the Government's restrictions, with a few thousand people in downtown Auckland. It was organised by Advance Party co-leaders Jami-Lee Ross and Billy Te Kahika.

There was little social distancing and few masks worn during the event.