An Auckland apartment complex has been thoroughly cleaned and its residents warned to watch out for symptoms after a resident was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The case was moved from The Landings in Parnell to a managed isolation facility about midday yesterday.

The same day Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) issued a letter telling residents they had identified the case and household members.

"These people have been moved to a separate quarantine facility for isolation and will be monitored on site," the letter reads.

"All other residents in both buildings are considered 'casual contacts'.

"This means they have not been close enough to the person with the virus, or for long enough to be at higher risk.

"Most residents will not have been exposed to the virus at all."

The shared gym and pool had already been closed to residents for level 3.

Everyone across both the Ronayne St buildings had been advised to watch out for any of the symptoms of Covid-19, especially over the next two weeks.

Symptoms include:

• New or worsening cough.

• Sore throat.

• Runny nose.

• Fever.

• Temporary loss of smell.

• Difficulty breathing.

About Body Corporates director Sharron O'Sullivan told the Herald they were notified about the result after the resident contacted building management about 9am yesterday.

After discussion with ARPHS it was agreed information should come directly from the servce.

ARPHS drafted a letter by mid afternoon which was then distributed to owners and residents.

The letter was printed and hand distributed to all apartments in both towers by building management and the body corporate chairperson by late afternoon.

A thorough sanitisation of common areas in both buildings was undertaken by the evening.

Sanitising stations at all entry points were already in place as they had been installed for the first lockdown.



At the same time daily cleaning had been also altered to have a heightened focus on commonly handled surfaces such as door handles, life buttons and bannisters.



The building has recently had a QR tracing code put up to assist with contact tracing.

O'Sullivan said most residents had already been wearing masks, prior to learning of the case yesterday, when moving through the building.

It was pleasing to see the level of self-responsibility within all of their buildings, she said, as it would appear most people were listening to the guidance provided by the Ministry of Health.

Six new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday, five of which were linked to the South Auckland cluster.

There was one new case in managed isolation and no new cases linked to the Rydges Hotel case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday's results were "encouraging" and there appeared to be no surge in community cases.