A royal critic has come out swinging, claiming that Meghan Markle's past friendship with Ivanka Trump has been "conveniently airbrushed" from the new biography Finding Freedom.

Craig Brown, an English critic and satirist, said the duchess' past association with Donald Trump's daughter wasn't mentioned in the book in order to protect her "mission".

Previously on her now-deleted blog, The Tig, Markle wrote about Ivanka, calling her "staggeringly beautiful" and "intelligent".

And in the book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, author Andrew Morton revealed Markle "was thrilled when Ivanka agreed to fill in her simple questionnaire for Tig Talk".

Adding: "More thrilled when she accepted her invitation to meet for drinks and dinner the next time Meghan was in New York."

Writing on The Tig Markle shared: "When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat."

However, no mention was made of their surprising past association in the unofficial biography, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Brown told the Mail on Sunday he believes this was a deliberate move.

Brown shared: "The authors of Finding Freedom conveniently airbrush Ivanka from the record, perhaps fearful that the Trump formula for success and happiness might jar against Harry and Meghan's new mission to build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."

The relationship between Markle and Ivanka Trump was said to have ended when Markle took fire at Donald Trump during the 2016 election, accusing him of being "misogynistic" and "divisive" and pledging to vote for Hillary Clinton.

Told of her comments, Trump responded: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 35, have insisted they had nothing to do with Finding Freedom, and Scobie, who has close ties to Meghan, also said he had not spoken to them directly.