There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - 12 in the community and one in isolation.

And New Zealanders were given a strong warning not to trust unverified information they may read on social media.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's Covid update from the Beehive.

Bloomfield said all 12 commmunity cases are Auckland-based and none have travelled outside of the region. All have a connection to the existing cluster.

Three people are in hospital. One is in Middlemore. Two are in Auckland.

To date, 66 people linked to the cluster have been moved into quarantine.

The person in isolation is a child who arrived from Afghanistan and is in managed isoaltion at the Pullman Hotel.

New Zealand now has 1271 Covid-19 cases. Of the 49 cases in the community outbreak all but three are linked. There have been 1536 close contacts of the cluster identified by the contact tracing centre. All are self isolating.

Bloomfield said the response was "tremendous". He urged people who are called by the contact tracing team to take the call or return it if they missed a call.

Officials were working closely with two religious organisations to help with contract tracing.

Bloomfield said he wanted to thank people who were getting tested.

He knows there are still some waits.

"To those who are waiting very patiently, thank you very much."

'Vile slurs ... totally wrong': Beware social media

Health Minister Chris Hipkins issued a stern warning about social media, saying sharing of unverified information had created "extreme distress" for the family at the centre of the current cluster.

He said it contained a "number of vile slurs and was totally and utterly wrong".

Hipkins said it smacked of malicious behaviour.

"At a time we are fighting a pandemic, this sort of behaviour is designed to create panic ... and is completely unacceptable," he said.

He made a plea to New Zealanders to be careful and said information sourced on social media could not be treated as official.

Hipkins said there have always been rumours but this smacks of orchestration.

He begged people to think twice before sharing unverified nonsense.

"Please take your information from official sources," he said.

"The information here is verified, the information that we share during these press conferences ... is information that you can trust."

"If a mistake is made, it is quickly corrected."

Hipkins said the social media rumours had been pushed hard and his message to people doing so was "stop doing that".

"My plea to New Zealanders is please be responsible and sensible about what you share on Facebook."

Addressing who was pushing the rumours, Hipkins said: "It's clear there are people out there who are pushing it hard and my message to them is stop doing it."

He wanted people to take personal responsbility for the information they were passing on.

He called on all leaders - including politicians - to take responsibiilty for the information they were sharing.

Hipkins said "people are not the problem here, the virus is the problem. People are the solution."

"My plea to all New Zealanders is to be supportive of the people who are coming forward to be tested."

Unprecedented testing

Hipkins said testing levels were "unprecedented" and 23,682 were processed yesterday, with 63231 processed across the last three days - which was an "exceptional effort".

He said the system was working at "top speed" and "that should give us confidence".

Processing was being slowed down though due to the huge volume of testing.

"Positive results are reported first and promplty," said Hipkins.

High risk swabs were being pushed to the front of the queue.

"There are a lot of people working very, very hard to get the test results," he said.

He reminded Kiwis that people who were well should not go for a test as that would slow the process further.

"We are load balancing the processing across the country."

He said clinics should not be charging for testing.

The government was paying for all testing and being "very very clear" that people "should not be charged for a Covid-19 test".

The number of people using the Covid tracing app were increasing rapidly, as were the number of people displaying QR code posters.

He was pleased with that.

"A reminder to all New Zealanders - please keep track of your movements."

Hipkins reminded the public that travel out of Auckland was still very restricted,

Only those with an exemption can leave or enter Auckland.

Bloomfied said the results from the Americold testing will hopefully be available later today.

It appeared the outbreak could be clearly linked to Americold in the first instance.

It was the first workplace that came to light.

But he said "it may be that we don't find the exact point of transmission.

Tauranga testing

Bloomfield said there will be a mobile testing unit available at the Port of Tauranga from tomorrow.

Bloomfield said the Tauranga mobile testing station would have eight nurses, admin and IT support.

They would be testing through the week for as long as they needed to. The priority would be port workers likely to have had contact with crews from trips.

On masks

Hipkins said he wanted to make sure people could access a mask.

Supermarkets were working to ensure they had good stocks.

"We could make it compulsory... what we need is a cultural acceptance. If we're asking you to wear a mask, there is a reason."

He said the government could spend a lot of time and money on making masks mandatory. But he preferred to have a social shift and ensure everyone knew how important to wear the masks where they could.

Tokoroa cases

One visited a Tokoroa campus before they were aware of any exposure.

There are no further positive cases in Tokoroa.

Bloomfield said the Waikato DHB had provided a community based testing facility in Tokoroa.

From today ethnic and age breakdowns will be released.

Bloomfield said the government was working hard with specific Māori and Pacific communities on targeted health information.

He was working with Iwi and health organisations which were "an invaluable" part of the response to covid.

Bloomfield said it was a concern the outbreak was in the Māori and Pacific community.

He said the communities had been "fantastic" in their response.

Hipkins was asked if people leaving managed isolation could get out of AUckland.

He referred that to Megan Woods who was in charge of managed isolation.

People movements at level 3

Hipkins said at level 3, people should minimise their movements.

If you were not going to work you should be staying home, he said.

"People shouldn't just be out and about taking a day trip to Waiheke," he said.

The election

When asked about the election, Hipkins said the matter was ultimately up to the Prime Minister.

He said neither he or Bloomfield would comment before the PM had announced her decision.

Bloomfield, when pressed on the election, said he had already advised the Electoral Commission on health risks associated with voters turning up en masse to cast votes.

He said he had no further comment to make at this stage.

Vaccine work

Hipkins said New Zealand was "actively exploring all avenues" around a vaccine and were actively engaged with consortiums including from Australia.

"We're focused on being ready for a vaccine when it is available," he said.

He wanted to ensure New Zealand was "right up front" when a vaccine was ready.

But it was too soon to put a time frame on that matter.

Yesterday two cases were under investigation to firmly establish the link to the current outbreak - but health officials believe they are connected.

There were seven new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 37. On Friday, 13 new cases were reported.

And 54 people who were linked to the cluster were moved into a quarantine facility, including 24 people who have tested positive.

As of this morning about 1500 close contacts of the case have been identified and about 1300 of those contacted by the contact tracing service.

The Ministry of Health also reminded New Zealanders Covid-19 is the problem - "not the people who have it" - after reports of online bullying.

"People are the solution here – and we thank everyone who has come forward to be tested.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We are hearing reports of some online bullying and nasty comments directed towards people who have contracted Covid-19, which is both unacceptable and counter-productive as it may put people off coming forward and being tested.

"There is no shame, and no blame, in having the virus, or any infection.

"People who we know who have tested positive for Covid-19 are to be commended – they have done their bit, and their quick action in coming forward to be tested, and then being in isolation, is protecting all New Zealanders."