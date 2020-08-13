There are 13 new Covid cases in Auckland and they all will now go into quarantine.

All of the 13 cases are linked to the original four confirmed cases from the new outbreak in South Auckland.

Family members of confirmed cases may also be required to go into quarantine, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Positive case visited aged care centre

One of the people who've tested positive has visited an aged care facility in the Waikato which Bloomfield said he wouldn't name yet as family members were still being notified.

The visit was when the person wasn't displaying symptoms but they developed symptoms the next day.

All staff and residents in the unit will be tested.

In managed isolation there is one new case - a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines

That brings total number of active cases to 36.

Given all these cases are linked, they're being treated as clusters and Bloomfield said they "fully expected" more cases.

The new Covid cases in Auckland community

One of the cases is the Mt Albert Grammar School student who is a relative of one of the already confirmed cases.

The student wasn't symptomatic at school so the chance of exposure by anyone in the school community is low, said Bloomfield.

But they should monitor their health and contact Healthline if needed.

Three of the cases are Americold employees and another seven are family members of these employees.

All staff across all sites are being tested.

Another case is an employee of Finance Now - they were admitted to North Shore Hospital but have since been discharged. One of their family members is another confirmed case.

All confirmed cases are now to be managed in a quarantine facility.

Where Covid cases who visited Rotorua went

Testing is available for anyone who was in these places at the same time the confirmed cases visited in Rotorua:

• 3.30pm - They checked into the Waioura Hotel

• 8pm - They dined at the Herb and Spice restaurant

• 2.30pm - visited the Pak n Save

• 3.30pm - Heritage Farm

• 4pm - Skyline Gondola and luge

• 8am - made a day trip down to Taupo for a sailing trip and all other visitors and staff will be tested.

• 3pm - returned to Heritage Farm

• Had dinner at Burger Fuel then headed back home.

The Ministry of Health utilised the alert function on the Covid Tracer app for the first time to alert people who were recorded as being in the same location as the confirmed cases on their trip to Rotorua.

There have been about 986,000 downloads of the Covid Tracer app - which is up 338,000 in the last 48 hours.

'No blame or shame

Bloomfield said his priority was to make sure the virus didn't take hold in communities.

He said there was no blame on anyone who had caught Covid-19.

"There is no blame or shame in having Covid-19 - the virus is the problem ... people are the solution."

He thanked people for being tested.

It's important to note any positive case is isolated along with their families.

Today's test results reveal the first trends from the push for mass testing, following the re-emergence of community transmission on Tuesday.

It follows the Herald revealing three more cases at an Auckland coolstore linked to the outbreak.



Bloomfield confirmed this morning a Mt Albert Grammar student in Auckland had tested positive - a person who was a close contact of the family whose members have tested positive.

He did not know if the student was one of the four probable cases announced yesterday.

He said some of the original family who had tested positive were in a quarantine facility but not all of them.

Cabinet ministers will meet tomorrow to decide whether Auckland might be eased into alert level 2, stay at level 3, or moved to full lockdown.

Tomorrow's Cabinet decision on the future of the lockdown will depend on factors including the extent of the new Covid-19 outbreak, the containment of known chains of transmission, and whether the source of infection has been found.

Bloomfield would not say this morning how he thought the decision would go.

"We are getting all our information together so we can get the best possible advice. I feel confident we will have a lot more good information to inform a good decision," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Meanwhile, the Lakes District Health Board has released further information about where two people who tested positive for Covid-19 visited while in Rotorua, including the Fat Dog cafe on Sunday, August 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and Burger Fuel Redwoods on August 10 between 7pm and 8pm.