Health Minister Chris Hipkins will provide today's update on Covid case numbers at 1pm.

Today's briefing comes after a major announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning, when she outlined the national response should there be a future outbreak of Covid-19 in the community.

The pandemic response framework would see separate regions move up alert levels to try and contain the spread.

Ardern revealed how relevant agencies would be called on to create regional borders, with travel restricted by roadblocks.

Police would be the "first port of call" in terms of enforcement.

The "regions" could be variously applied to apartment buildings, suburbs or a city.



It comes as the confirmed number of cases nears 13.2 million worldwide and a new wave of community transmission rocks Victoria, Australia.

With just one new case yesterday detected in a person who arrived from overseas and tested positive on her second week test, New Zealand will learn if any others who have recently returned are carrying the virus.

It's a nervous wait for those controversially deported from Australia and now housed at the Ramada Suites hotel in Auckland, with guards from Sydney's Villawood detention in isolation after going to a pub that is at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There are now 1195 people who have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak was detected in New Zealand in March.

At the moment there are 25 people, all newly returned from overseas, in quarantine who have tested positive for Covid-19. None are in hospital. It has been 74 days since there was a case of community transmission with the last cluster monitored by health agencies closed earlier this month.