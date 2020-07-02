Get the champagne on ice Kiwi lovebirds - a recent spike in engagement ring sales has proven that love is most certainly in the air post-lockdown.

But with recent reports claiming that more couples have been seeking separation advice during lockdown, it appears that all this time stuck inside together has been make or break for Kiwi couples.

Auckland jeweller, Bharat Jain from Nolan and Vada says he has seen a "massive spike in Kiwi engagements" over the lockdown.

"June sales are around 70 per cent up compared to this time last year," shared Jain, who labelled the spike as "unbelievable".

Advertisement

Jain said it was "business as usual" during lockdown when more partners made the big decision to get down on one knee and pop the question.

"We lost business for the last two weeks in March due to the uncertainty of Covid but April and May were amazing and June has been the best yet, almost double what we had last year - even with our international sales in the USA and Australia."

Another Kiwi jeweller to see a huge spike in sales was Auckland based Naveya and Sloane. Speaking to the Herald, co-founder and creative director, Rachel Sloane shared the huge boom at her Auckland company post-lockdown.

"June has exceeded all expectations, there's definitely a lot of people feeling the love out there!" Sloane revealed.

"We've all been through a pretty tough time and it's special to see a true silver lining off the back of couples spending time together over lockdown, what a way to celebrate."

So why have Kiwis been so quick to fork out for such a life-changing purchase during uncertain times?

Jain believes it comes down to how well New Zealand dealt with their Covid response: "The international media coverage has definitely helped overseas couples place their trust in a Kiwi business.

"When mostly everything was shut down worldwide, New Zealand was one of the first countries to get back on their feet."

Advertisement

Jain's boutique engagement ring studio has done so well, he says he will be returning the New Zealand government subsidy payout: "We didn't lose business during this period like I know a lot of people did."

Lots of Kiwi jewellery companies offered online video call consultations with newly engaged couples during lockdown, to ensure they could view rings and choose what they desired together.

Alexander and Ahlia got engaged in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Alexander McKenzie was one of those who took advantage of the service, buying his engagement ring at the beginning of lockdown.

McKenzie waited until level 2 to pop the question to surprise his fiance Ahlia and allow them to share the celebrations with close friends and family.