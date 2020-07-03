In this series, Juliette Sivertsen interviews people who live and breathe wellness. This week, Tai Tupou talks about getting another crack at his dreams of playing top-level rugby through the programme 2nd Chance Charlie.

I have definitely learned to enjoy running more now.

I used to find it hard but now that I am fitter and training more, I enjoy the time to myself where the mental aspect is solely focusing on my breathing, which in itself makes for a fantastic stress relief.

Every week I have a management plan when it comes to my mental wellbeing . I go to the gym six times a week, not because of the physical element but the way it makes me feel mentally and the endorphins I get from pushing myself.

I shut myself out from the outside world and dedicate the 60-90 minutes to myself so that I can be the best version of myself to the rest of the world. The benefits are amazing, I normally make some of my biggest decisions once I've had this time to myself.

Physically, I have always had challenges with my injuries and the effects it has on my mental wellbeing while rehabilitating, the mental push and the drive to get through the other side.

Tai Tupou has fought hard against physical and mental barriers to get a second shot at his rugby dream. Photo / Supplied

Sometimes it can take you to a dark place

making it difficult to push through. However, trying to overcome that barrier can only make you stronger and the programme has really given me a great chance to overcome the mental side of things and push through to achieving my dream.

As I get older I find that stretching and warming up are a lot more important , I enjoy yoga as a form of this. A lot of my training now is based around prehab, which is focused on mobility so that I can strengthen my muscles.

My diet is based around high protein and good carbs . I've tried so many different diets but I've settled on the idea of 5-6 meals a day so that my body and mind can benefit and function at its best. Throughout 2nd Chance Charlie, we have a nutritionist we work with who is able to give us the best advice and guidance to be able achieve our goals without having to strain ourselves with particularly difficult diets.

Enhancing my experience always comes from having an open mind and constantly trying new ways of not only recovery or nutrition but also training regimes. I want to do the best for both my body and mind and if I can learn a new behaviour that will benefit me long-term, then I'm always open to giving it a go.

I think that something that would impair me would be not giving something a go, as it would only eat me up mentally, wondering if something could or couldn't help me. 2nd Chance Charlie has given me the ability to enhance my experience, give my dream another crack and see where my mind and body can really take me.

2nd Chance Charlie airs after The Project on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Three.