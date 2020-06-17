An Auckland woman who an MP claims "cuddled and kissed" two Covid-19 infected British travellers attended a "hands-on" training at her local gym yesterday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Felicia Alkin, the owner and founder of Highland Park's Lioness Gym for Women, the unnamed member was in contact with the two women on Saturday.

She did not know they were positive until yesterday afternoon, Alkin said.

National MP Michael Woodhouse earlier claimed that the pair, who travelled from London to New Zealand, borrowed a car from a friend for a 640km road trip to Wellington, but had to meet someone for help with directions after getting lost.

Advertisement

The British pair were given special leave to travel to the capital after their parent died.

Woodhouse told Parliament that after getting assistance while lost, the two women gave their helpers a "kiss and a cuddle".

In her Facebook post, Alkin said the gym member attended a "hands-on" training yesterday morning before she knew her friends had tested positive.

"[She] stayed back for group classes," Alkin posted.

"Fortunate enough we still have the 2m mark down in our class studio, however, my training sessions was hands-on."

Alkin says she has now cancelled her classes and appointments, and decided to self-isolate with her family, until the gym member - who underwent testing this morning - had tested negative.

"I can understand everybody's concern and I would like to ask everyone to please stop private msg me asking for the name of the Lioness Gym member."

The gym member had lent a car to the two travellers to drive down to Wellington for the funeral.

Advertisement

"Initially the car was dropped to the hotel, however, apparently the 2 girls got lost and my member had to meet with them to give them instructions," Alkin posted.

"[The Ministry of Health] advised me that I can continue with my normal activities until I'll hear back the results of our member," the post says.

Alkin told the Herald she decided to go into self-isolation, despite being told by Ministry of Health officials that she did not have to.

"Imagine if my client is positive and I am positive, and then in the few days until the results come back, there could be hundreds of people involved."

Alkin said she was surprised she wasn't advised to self-isolate, but decided that it would be best to do so.

"I work a lot in the local community, so I decided to self-isolate to be safe," she said.