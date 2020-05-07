One of the country's deadly Covid-19 clusters began after a person flew home from Ireland and worked the bar at a St Patrick's Day party in Matamata.

The person is considered the index case in the cluster that would become the third biggest in the country, spawning 77 infections including one death.

The staff member at the Redoubt Bar and Eatery travelled back from Ireland via Dubai on March 15 and worked for several days at the bar while infectious, Waikato District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Hoskins told RNZ.

Four other staff members later tested positive following the March 17 celebrations.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly man linked to Matamata cluster dies in Waikato Hospital

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Matamata St Patrick's Day cluster rises to 61 cases

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Matamata man who died after catching virus named

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Inside the Matamata cluster - a case of Russian Roulette

The day before the person arrived in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the decision that anyone arriving in the country would need to self-isolate for 14 days, including New Zealanders.

The measures did not come into effect until midnight on the Sunday, March 15, meaning the worker did nothing wrong by returning to work.

The next day, Ardern announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Health officials believe infectious people were at the Matamata bar several days before and after the St Patrick's Day event, Hoskins told RNZ.

A separate community-based assessment centre had to be set up in Matamata to cope with the number of cases after residents were driving to Te Aroha to get tested.

Several people from the cluster were hospitalised with severe symptoms and one elderly man died at Waikato Hospital on April 16.

Although linked to the cluster, British World War II veteran Denis Albert Moore, 94, is believed to have contracted the coronavirus from a relative who worked at a different hospitality venue in the town.

Advertisement

His son Chris Moore told the Herald his father spent several days sick at home with district health board staff regularly visiting, until he was eventually admitted to Waikato Hospital over Easter Weekend.

After that, he "went downhill pretty quick".

The family understood why they couldn't be with him as he died, but Moore said it was still sad not being able to attend his funeral and cremation.

Hoskins told RNZ the DHB was considering testing asymptomatic contacts of recent cases linked to the Matamata cluster who have never been tested, but was not able to offer voluntary testing.

"We don't have a list of everybody who attended that event ... Marist College has a register of all of its students and their families and teachers."

Marist College, the Catholic girls' school in Auckland, is the second largest cluster in the country with 95 cases and a student returned a "weak positive" test this week when tests were offered to all staff and students.

The Bluff wedding remains the largest cluster with 98 positive cases and two deaths, including the father of the groom.

The Matamata cluster is listed as having one new case in the past 24 hours and the cluster remains "open" to ongoing transmission.

A cluster is considered closed when there is no longer transmission of the virus within, or associated with the cluster after 28 consecutive days, since the most recent report date for a reported case.

The Herald has sent questions to Waikato DHB.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website