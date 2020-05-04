A new bombshell biography about the private lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is apparently set to ruffle royal feathers.

The book, Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, is currently only available for pre-order, but promises to provide an "up-close portrait" on the couple and tell the "true story".

The hard cover book will be available from August 20 and will offer an "honest, up-close, and disarming portrait" of the "confident, influential, forward" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The book claims that "few know the true story of Harry and Meghan", and promises to go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".

Written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand, the authors show their support for the couple's controversial decision to step down as senior royals, Mail on Sunday reports.

Scobie is said to be close to the couple and has previously been one of the only media people given details of Archie, Meghan and Harry's chat with the Queen on her 94th birthday.

The book description continues: "With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world".

The cover shows the couple visiting their namesake country, Sussex, in October 2018 and the book's release comes as the pair have relocated to Los Angeles with baby Archie.

However, reports claim the Queen is now worried what Harry and Meghan may have divulged according to the Sun.

The family are said to be fearful of further upset caused by the biography and the risk of aggravating open wounds left after Meghan and Harry's departure.