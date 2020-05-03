A handy storage hack, using only a can of Coke, has gone viral after promising to triple your wardrobe storage space in seconds.

TikTok use Holly Vlogs, who often shares fun hacks on her account @hollyvlogsofficial, shared a clip demonstrating how she executed the thrifty hack.

First Holly uses a broken off ring-pull from a discarded Coke can, then places the ring on the hook of a coat hanger, looping another hanger through the bottom hole of the Coke tab.

The pull rings can be used to double, or triple storage space. Photo / TikTok

She also suggests that you don't have to just stop at one, as the ring-pulls can be stacked multiple times, allowing several items of clothing to sit flush together in your wardrobe.

The handy clip has been viewed over 200,000 times, with TikTok users being blown away by the simple storage idea.

Several dubbed the hack as "genius" and "amazing", and more than 300 comments praised the TikToker for her ingenuity.

The TikTok user demonstrated how to pull off the trick on her account. Photo / TikTok

One fan of her TikTok account said: "Pure genius that ... thank you"

And a second added: "Wow didn't know this. Great idea."

So if the lockdown has you considering a bit of a wardrobe clearout, perhaps this hack could help you live your best Marie Kondo life.