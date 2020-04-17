Pop-up Covid-19 assessment clinics will be held this Saturday at two Eastern Bay marae near Ōpōtiki.

The two-hour drive-through screening assessment and testing clinics will be held first at Tōrere Marae and then at Ōpape Marae.

The mobile pop-ups provide a kaupapa Māori mobile service to ensure small and rural communities have accessible Covid-19 assessment and will incorporate wrap-around services.

The drive-throughs have been set up by Eastern Bay PHA and local general practice with support from Bay of Plenty District Health Board, in collaboration with local hapū and iwi in each area.

The process will assess, test and manage people with potential Covid-19 symptoms while minimising the risk of transmission and ensuring wrap-around services are also offered.

Clinic details

Tōrere Marae

When: 10am-12midday

Where: Tōrere Marae, State Highway 35, 10 Te Waiiti Rd (this is the back entrance), Tōrere.

Ōpape Marae

When: 1.30-3.30pm

Where: Ōpape Marae, 76C Ōpape Beach Rd, Toatoa.

Eligibility

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Runny nose.

• All symptoms can be with or without fever.

•If you have your NHI number, it is advised to bring it along.

• If people are unsure if they meet the eligibility, they can call their general practice or Healthline for advice.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

