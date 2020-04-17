Have you been spending your days dreaming of dining out when the lockdown lifts?

Maybe you've plotted your return to the dining scene in great detail - beginning with cocktails at Bedford Soda & Liquor, then heading to Euro to devour a plate of smoked Taupo lamb shoulder and ending at Britomart gem, Milse, for dessert.

Drooling yet?

As the nation awaits the move to alert level 3, a new initiative by a group of Auckland restaurants is poised to bring your dining out dreams to your dinner table.

Nourish Group, which includes eateries Soul, Euro, Jervois Steak House and Andiamo is launching My Nourish Kitchen food boxes, allowing Aucklanders to recreate their favourites at home.

Green Goddess from Soul. Photo / Supplied

Curated and prepared by executive chef Gareth Stewart, My Nourish Kitchen food boxes come with all the ingredients portioned and measured out, so even the most novice among us can put together a restaurant-style meal.

Similar to other food delivery kits, the dishes come with step-by-step instructions and are said to take no more than 30 minutes from start to finish.

The first week's menu includes Andiamo's chicken parmigiana with mozzarella, Neapolitan tomato sauce, and Euro's smoked Taupo lamb shoulder with wild wheat tabbouleh, labneh and pomegranate.

Andiamo's Chicken Parmigiana. Photo / Supplied

Next up is Soul's green goddess quinoa bowl with furikake, cashew nuts and black garlic beef skewers, with Jervois Steak House's famed Taupo scotch filet partnered with cafe de Paris butter, whipped potato and creamed spinach finishing off the menu.

A two-person box for four nights will set you back $175. Or if you've got a bigger bubble you can go for a four-person box for $340.

