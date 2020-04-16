The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a hard stance on screen time for her children and won't allow any of her three offspring to have their own devices.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess "is very strict on screen time" and "won't allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis their own devices", she told Okay!

Instead the 38-year-old mother-of-three is encouraging creativity in her children during the lockdown, and inspiring a love for the outdoors.

Nicholl said: "The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren't screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum."

She added that the lockdown was providing a good opportunity for George, Charlotte and Louis to get outside and explore their family home on Anmer Hall.

"They've got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden."

The family is also spending the time preparing for Prince Louis' second birthday next week. Despite restrictions they are said to be making sure it will still be a great day for the family.

Prince Louis already has a love for playing outdoors and Nicholl revealed he was "happiest when exploring the grounds" of Anmer.

A previous source told US Weekly that the Duke and Duchess had "banned iPads" in their home, declaring them as "adult-toys" and not for children.

Last year Kate undertook several projects to encourage children to explore the outdoors, including her Back to Nature garden for the UK's Chelsea Flower Show.

The Duchess said Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were actively involved in collecting twigs, logs and moss from around Anmer Hall for the display.