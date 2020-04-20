This video series, made possible by MYOB, addresses the questions at the top of business owners' minds in these uncertain times.

At the end of March, according to MYOB's latest Business Monitor research, nearly 100% of local SMEs predicted the economy would be worse or significantly worse in the next year – a level unseen in a decade of surveying Kiwi business owners.

For many businesses, faced with falling revenue, continuing costs and an uncertain economic environment, the next several weeks will involve some stark decisions about the future of their business.

While for some, whether they decide to stay afloat or wind down will be a complex calculation based on individual circumstances, and for others, the reality of the economic environment will take the decision out of their hands, most businesses are watching the Government closely for signs of how they might respond.

The Government's new tax package, announced last week, will provide a further $3.1 billion injection into the SME sector. This comes after a record $12.1 billion employer support package, as well as significant changes to the tax system to encourage investment.

As Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash says, "businesses are struggling to meet their non-wage fixed costs, like interest, rent and insurance, but are not currently in a position to take on additional debt. In the absence of further support from the Government, these otherwise viable SMEs may be forced to close down permanently."

The timing to lift the country out of lockdown, due to be announced today, and the restrictions still placed on economic activity through the levels – especially Level 3, which will bring about 1 million local employees back to the workplace under strict guidelines, are also being closely watched by businesses.

Ultimately though, as the Minister of Finance has signalled, there will be business closures from the current economic crisis.

For those business owners unable to find a way to trade their way through what promises to be one of the most challenging periods in our history, how they manage the end of their operation and prepare themselves to cope with the emotional and economic toll, will play a large part in how damaging and long-lasting the effects of these closures are on our business community and the wider economy.



Businesspeople like certainty. It enables them to plan, to project forward with confidence and to respond with a degree of accuracy to changing trends. Unfortunately, there is no clear guide to planning for an event that has brought large parts of international trade to a grinding halt.

But while there's little we can do about the external factors we face, as businesspeople there's still a lot we have the power to control.

All business can benefit from getting back to the essentials of good business practice and the strength of our business community available to support SMEs.